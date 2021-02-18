WNY's Covid-19 hospitalizations plummet below springtime high

The sharp decline in the spread of the coronavirus in Western New York continues.
The number of patients hospitalized due to Covid-19 fell to 257 through Tuesday, which was below the five-county region's high from the pandemic's tough early days last spring.
And in Niagara County, the caseload is dropping fast as vaccinations against the virus continue to increase. The county had reported 2,525 active cases on its worst day, which was Jan. 21. But Thursday, the figure was 438, a drop of 83% in four weeks. Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said only 12 of those patients are in hospitals – the county's all-time hospitalization high was 44 – and only 15 of the active cases are in nursing homes.
The reports and numbers continue what has become a noticeable trend in recent days: good news. But elected and public health officials continue to urge caution.
"It could change tomorrow," Stapleton said.
The hospitalization total for Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties did rise by six to 263 through Wednesday, which matches the April 28 peak as the region grappled with the initial outbreak of Covid-19.
The virus' late-2020 spike threatened to stress the region's hospital systems as the patient level was above 540 on six separate days in December and January, including a peak of 548 on Dec. 10.
However, after the total reached 540 on Jan. 15, hospitalizations have plummeted, a drop that has been mirrored statewide and throughout the U.S. Many public health experts have attributed to spike to year-end holiday gatherings.
The drop in hospitalizations has followed a similar sharp decline in the area's coronavirus positivity rate, which reflects the percentage of positive Covid-19 tests.
The seven-day average positive rate for Western New York was 3.3% through Wednesday's tests, one day after the rate was 3.1%. The rate has fallen steadily since hitting 8.8% on Jan. 5. The last time the rate was below 3% was in the first week of November 2020.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate was 3.61% through Wednesday, the governor's office said Thursday, marking the average rate's 41st straight day of decline.
"New Yorkers fought through the holiday surge of Covid-19 and came out on the other side," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a release.
Western New York's average rate of 3.32% is fifth among the state's 10 regions; the highest are Mid-Hudson (4.40%) and Long Island (4.39%).
The neighboring Finger Lakes region, which includes Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties as well as the City of Rochester, is now down to a 2.39% average positivity rate after it exceeded 10% in early January.
The state announced 114 deaths Wednesday due to the coronavirus, including four from Erie County and one from Allegany County.
The statewide hospitalization level was 6,434 through Wednesday, a one-day reduction of 140 and a drop of 908 from the previous week, according to the state.
"New Yorkers have already had huge burdens to bear, and we're getting to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we need everyone to double down on the behaviors that make such a difference combating this pandemic," Cuomo said. "Wash your hands, wear a mask, stay socially distanced and be safe."
On the vaccination front, in Erie County as of Thursday, 60,360 people, or 6.6% of the population, have received two doses of the vaccine, and 117,156, or 12.7%, have received at least one dose, according to state figures.
State figures show 23,830 Niagara County residents have received at least one vaccine dose as of Thursday, which is 11.3% of the county's estimated population. The number of Niagara residents who have received two doses was 11,113, or 5.3% of the population.
The county increased that number by 1,204 Wednesday at a second-dose clinic at Lockport's Kenan Arena, Stapleton said. Another 850 people were scheduled for second doses there Thursday.
However, vaccine delivery delays connected to this week's winter storms have stymied the county's hopes to organize another first-dose clinic for the time being, Stapleton said.