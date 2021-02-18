WNY's Covid-19 hospitalizations plummet below springtime high

The state announced 114 deaths Wednesday due to the coronavirus, including four from Erie County and one from Allegany County.

The statewide hospitalization level was 6,434 through Wednesday, a one-day reduction of 140 and a drop of 908 from the previous week, according to the state.

"New Yorkers have already had huge burdens to bear, and we're getting to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we need everyone to double down on the behaviors that make such a difference combating this pandemic," Cuomo said. "Wash your hands, wear a mask, stay socially distanced and be safe."

On the vaccination front, in Erie County as of Thursday, 60,360 people, or 6.6% of the population, have received two doses of the vaccine, and 117,156, or 12.7%, have received at least one dose, according to state figures.

State figures show 23,830 Niagara County residents have received at least one vaccine dose as of Thursday, which is 11.3% of the county's estimated population. The number of Niagara residents who have received two doses was 11,113, or 5.3% of the population.

The county increased that number by 1,204 Wednesday at a second-dose clinic at Lockport's Kenan Arena, Stapleton said. Another 850 people were scheduled for second doses there Thursday.