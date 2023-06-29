Smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to plague Western New Yorkers on Friday.

State health and environmental officials issued an air quality health advisory for Friday across the entire state.

The air quality index is expected to reach "unhealthy" levels in several regions, including Western New York, state officials said.

When the index reaches the "unhealthy" designation, members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects, while everyone may start to experience health effects, officials said.

In "unhealthy" air conditions, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should reduce their exposure to outdoor air by avoiding strenuous activity outside or keeping outdoor activities short.

The advisory runs through Friday night.

On Thursday morning, regulators reported an air quality index of "unhealthy for sensitive groups." Air quality worsened to "unhealthy" by noon.

Wednesday evening, the conditions in Buffalo hit the "very unhealthy" category for a few hours.

To find out air quality where you live, visit airnow.gov.

– Aaron Besecker