Winning lottery ticket worth $57K sold in Buffalo

A winning lottery ticket worth more than $57,000 was sold Monday in Buffalo's Schiller Park neighborhood, according to the New York Lottery.

The ticket, the one top-prize winner in Monday's Take 5 drawing, is worth $57,856.50. It was sold at Kerns Avenue Bowling Center at 163 Kerns Ave., which is located a half-mile from the intersection of Bailey Avenue and Genesee Street.

Sunday's winning numbers were: 4, 6, 7, 8, 37 and they were on a Quick Pick ticket.

The odds of a $1 ticket winning the top prize are one in 575,757, according to lottery statistics.

The five winning numbers for the Take 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39.

A state lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

