Will a pot dispensary or smoking lounge be coming to your neighborhood?

Gingerich said he is opposed to the legalization of marijuana because he believes it is a gateway drug to other, more lethal drugs.

"We're a small community and I know five people who OD'd," he said. "Every one of them, it's the same story: They started with the abuse of alcohol and use of pot in high school."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control states on its website that the majority of those who use marijuana do not go on to use other harder substances, but that more research is needed to understand if it is a gateway drug.

Because the bill legalizing marijuana was signed by the governor this week, the subject has not come up yet on many town and village boards or city councils.

A spokesman for Buffalo Common Council President Darius D. Pridgen said Pridgen has no comment now, but would provide his thoughts and opinions once an item comes before the Common Council.

Local leaders are waiting to see the state legislation and what it means for them.

"We just haven't had any discussions at all," Hamburg Supervisor James M. Shaw said. "I'm not sure what the demand is going to be."

Shaw said if marijuana is a legal product, it ought to be subject to zoning classifications.