Why Lee Zeldin believes the timing is right for a Republican governor

Rep. Lee Zeldin recalls the decision he faced about a year ago as he mulled running for governor of New York in 2022.
The Suffolk County Republican was sure – as he is now – that his party will in November reclaim a House of Representatives majority. A plum committee assignment – maybe a powerful chairmanship – would await. It would prove an exciting time for a rising Republican in Washington.
But Zeldin is giving it all up to challenge incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul or another Democrat in November. He thinks polls showing Hochul with a commanding lead are skewed. New Yorkers are tired, he says, of one-party rule in Washington, Albany and New York City. And as in most mid-term elections, he recognizes that the out-of-power party triumphs.
In a 45-minute interview during his upstate swing a few days ago, Zeldin outlined the path he sees to victory – a path no Republican gubernatorial candidate has successfully trod since George E. Pataki in 2002. For him it boils down to New York's economy, public safety, quality of public schools and ending Covid mandates that infringe upon personal freedom.
"If you ask the first 30 people you see out on the street: What are your top issues?" he said their answers will reflect his priorities. "The issues they are citing are issues I'm on the right side of, and Kathy Hochul is on the wrong side of."
Zeldin, 42, is embracing one of the most critical elements in any decision about running for office – timing. The combination of right time and right place, identifying the issues and a "motivated" turnout among moderate Democrats, independents and Republicans can prevail, he says, even in dark blue New York.
"People who are analyzing the race right now and trying to handicap it," he said, "don't seem to be in tune with the political reality of this balance of power."
Republicans eye conservative Democrats
An Iraq War veteran who still serves in the Army Reserves as a lieutenant colonel, Zeldin doesn't sound all that different from other Republicans before him. He rails against Albany policies that he says send people and companies to more business-friendly states. He complains about new laws that critics say allow criminals to post cashless bail and roam the streets, even if New Yorkers overwhelmingly elected those who passed them.
Zeldin returns to timing, theorizing the political pendulum may be swinging back to the center (as does Rep. Thomas R. Suozzi in the Democratic primary). It all presents the opportunity, he says, for Republicans to capture conservative Democrats as did Pataki in 1994 against former Gov. Mario M. Cuomo, when the incumbent's opposition to the death penalty ranked as a major issue. The result was three consecutive victories for Republican Pataki – even in Democratic Erie County.
He thinks Hochul, a moderate Democrat while representing the state's most Republican congressional district a decade ago, no longer reflects Democrats in bellwether counties like Erie. He has heard it over and over, he said, even during a recent visit to the governor's native Hamburg.
"This is not the Kathy Hochul she was as a member of Congress, or not the same Kathy Hochul as a local official," he said. "She'll say she has 'evolved.' I believe that will have a negative impact in November.
"We're going to win Erie County," he added.
Zeldin: 'I won't be outworked'
Zeldin is already airing television ads with some of the $5.6 million he reported in January, highlighting his Army service and seven successful elections as a congressman and state senator. Already he assumes fall campaign mode as financier Harry J. Wilson, the unsuccessful Republican candidate for comptroller in 2010, launches his own primary effort to capture the GOP nod for governor.
Wilson will spend $12 million of his own money, he pledges, and is saturating the March airwaves with a promise to tap his business skills and "turn around" New York. Former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino (the unsuccessful GOP candidate for governor in 2014) and former Trump administration official Andrew Giuliani are also in the race.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's Republican Party leaders endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as their candidate for governor Tuesday at a convention on Long Island, although he could still face a primary challenger in June.
But Zeldin emerged from this month's Republican State Convention in Nassau County as the overwhelming favorite of party leaders, forcing his rivals to circulate their own designating petitions for the June primary ballot. Now Zeldin has to overcome Wilson's deep pockets and make his case to Republican voters before he can even think about facing a Democrat.
"I'm not saying this to be rude, but these other candidates have already lost," he said. "I take nothing for granted and it's not like I am being overconfident. I won't be outworked, and I have a well-oiled machine with great chemistry."
Zeldin's votes figure into Dem strategy
Democrats, however, are already hinting at the kind of campaign they will wage against Zeldin. They point to his votes against certifying Joe Biden's election as president and his conservative positions in a liberal state.
On Monday night, Zeldin attracted about 250 people to a meeting of the 1791 Society, which promotes gun rights and preserving the Second Amendment. That ranks as an important part of his platform, he says, even though Republican efforts to repeal the strict gun control law known as the SAFE Act have always foundered. He thinks voters should show some type of identification at the polls and does not contest that Democrats will most likely try this fall to link him to Donald Trump in a state where the former president wins neither popularity nor political contests.
"The Democrats will guarantee losing the November election with that kind of strategy," he said, insisting that undecided and independent voters are more interested in his "save our state" message focusing on freedom, public safety, taxes and public education.
Would he support Trump for president in 2024?
"I am focused on my election this November," he says in what has become his stock answer to questions about Trump.
Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner dismisses most of Zeldin's claims, especially winning in Hochul's home turf.
"No one running for governor in the last 140 years knows our community better than Kathy Hochul," he said. "And even if you take away the fact that Kathy is from here, she has brought a pragmatic way of working at the Capitol, and I'm not sure that would continue under a Zeldin administration."
Already, Zellner seems to summarize Democrats' strategy against their 2022 opponent, pointing to Zeldin's votes against certifying Biden's election and against his impeachment in 2021.
"We aren’t likely to support an individual who voted against the certification of a legitimate presidential election," Zellner said, "and refuses to hold Donald Trump accountable for his role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection."
Fracking, gas taxes an election issue as prices rise
The sense of timing upon which Zeldin relies this election year continues to serve him. Early last week, in the natural gas rich areas of Binghamton and Elmira, the candidate advocated lifting state prohibitions against fracking and reversing rejection of new pipelines. And with gasoline prices nearing all-time highs across the state, Zeldin said it's time to do more than "consider" rolling back the state's tax at the pump.
He doesn't hesitate to link Hochul to former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and his ignominious exit from office last August after accusations of sexual harassment, hiding negative nursing home data and using state staffers to help write a book on his pandemic experiences.
He likes what his internal polls tell him, thinks he feels a new "energy" in his Republican organization and believes his fortunes lie in the hands of moderate Democrats and independents in promising territory like Erie County.
"Wherever I travel people are talking about the same issues," he said, "and I also have not seen this awareness of what to do about it."