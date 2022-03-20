Why Lee Zeldin believes the timing is right for a Republican governor

+13 New York GOP picks Rep. Lee Zeldin as gubernatorial nominee ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's Republican Party leaders endorsed U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as their candidate for governor Tuesday at a convention on Long Island, although he could still face a primary challenger in June.

But Zeldin emerged from this month's Republican State Convention in Nassau County as the overwhelming favorite of party leaders, forcing his rivals to circulate their own designating petitions for the June primary ballot. Now Zeldin has to overcome Wilson's deep pockets and make his case to Republican voters before he can even think about facing a Democrat.

"I'm not saying this to be rude, but these other candidates have already lost," he said. "I take nothing for granted and it's not like I am being overconfident. I won't be outworked, and I have a well-oiled machine with great chemistry."

Zeldin's votes figure into Dem strategy

Democrats, however, are already hinting at the kind of campaign they will wage against Zeldin. They point to his votes against certifying Joe Biden's election as president and his conservative positions in a liberal state.