What the region's new state legislators say they are looking for in the new session

“You look at a city as old as Buffalo and places as old as Tonawanda and Lackawanna and you know that we need investment. You know that it’s not just roads. It’s sewer systems and it's drainage systems. It’s clean water along Lake Erie and the Niagara River,” he said. “And it’s 2021, so broad-based Internet access has to be part of the infrastructure conversation, as well.”

The infrastructure investment would put people to work, lifting them out of poverty, while also aiding municipalities, he said.

Without significant investment now, infrastructure will fall into further disrepair and only cost taxpayers more in the long run. And while it will be a big price tag at a time when the state has a massive budget deficit, the expense will be well worth it, said Rivera.

“We almost have to do it. This is just one way of addressing our response in the Covid pandemic,” he said. “When FDR talked about the WPA, we were in the middle of the Great Depression. We couldn’t wait until we suddenly had money.”

In budget negotiations, Rivera urged that “there can’t be any sacred cows” when it comes to exploring both cuts and new revenue possibilities.

“We’re doing ourselves a disservice if we’re not having a conversation about everything,” he said.