What the region's new state legislators say they are looking for in the new session

When state legislators begin this year's session on Wednesday, tackling a multibillion-dollar budget deficit and other effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are far from the only items on their agenda.
Most of the upcoming legislative session will be conducted remotely, legislators said, though they are being allowed and encouraged to come to Albany.
Here's what three ofthe region's new state legislators, as well as an assemblyman-turned-senator, said about what they're looking for in the new legislative session:
Assemblyman Bill Conrad
Conrad, who represents the 140th District, said "new revenue streams" will be a key consideration in budget talks.
Lawmakers will be looking to the incoming Biden administration for direct federal aid, Conrad said. He also noted other potential revenue sources to be considered by the State Legislature will include tax increases on millionaires and billionaires, as well as a tax on marijuana tied to proposals to legalize the drug for recreational purposes.
Conrad, a former Tonawanda Town Board member, said he's "not necessarily against" legalizing marijuana for recreational purposes, but said any legislation should address potential effects on youth, as well as making sure police agencies are equipped to enforce the law on impaired drivers.
"These new revenue streams are going to be big conversations," said Conrad, whose district covers the City and Town of Tonawanda, Village of Kenmore, much of North Tonawanda and a slice of Buffalo, including Riverside.
In terms of pandemic response, the Town of Tonawanda Democrat said he'd like to see more transparency on the state's vaccination process, as well as more flexibility in the state's Covid-related restrictions on businesses.
He also said he'd work to support skilled trade work to help both students and employers, and would like to develop a pilot program to the state level focusing on "economic gardening," a type of economic development approach which focuses on supporting entrepreneurs.
State Sen. Edward A. Rath III
Rath, an Amherst Republican, said he is "very, very hesitant" to support any tax increases on residents or businesses. Instead, he said he would choose to look for cost savings and efficiencies, perhaps intermunicipal cooperation to lower governmental expenses, and make New York more "friendly" to residents and businesses.
"Right now, we are barely keeping our necks above water when it comes to taxes and overall business climate," said Rath, who represents the 61st District and is a member of a chamber where Democrats hold a supermajority.
In terms of legalizing recreational marijuana, Rath said he's "still cautious," and would want to see a "reasonable and workable plan" that puts public safety first before he would consider supporting it.
He said he wants to develop a statewide grant program for small businesses affected by Covid-19.
The former Erie County legislator said he wants to see more transparency from the state on the underlying data upon which Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Covid-19 policies have been based.
"In many ways, the goalposts moved time and time again, particularly on our restaurants and other small businesses," said Rath, whose district includes Amherst, Clarence, Newstead, all of Genesee County and a small part of Monroe County.
Rath said he also plans to push for greater investment in transportation and infrastructure, as well as make changes to help farmers he says are struggling due to state regulations, including the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act.
State Sen. Sean M. Ryan
Ryan, a member of the State Assembly from 2011 to 2020, will have a new vantage point this year in Albany as part of the State Senate. Ryan succeeds Chris Jacobs, who was elected to Congress, in the 60th Senate District seat that includes much of Buffalo, as well as the city and town of Tonawanda, Grand Island, Brant, Evans, Hamburg and Orchard Park.
“There’s definitely a different culture. Every place of work has its own quirks, so you have to figure them out and that’s what I’ve been doing since November,” said Ryan.
What hasn’t changed is Ryan, a Buffalo Democrat, will be among the majority in the Senate, as he was in the Assembly.
Ryan said legislators will be heavily focused on the state’s continuing Covid-19 response and on confronting a budget crisis born out of the pandemic.
Ryan remains hopeful for federal stimulus aid to states, but legislators are also exploring dozens of possibilities to increase revenues. Included among them are a proposed “second-home” tax on non-primary houses valued at $1 million or more.
“These are taxes on the super wealthy. We’re not talking large percentage increases. We’re talking a half a percent to 1.5% – sort of a rounding error if you’re making tens of millions of dollars a year,” said Ryan.
Ryan said the stock market continued to rise during the pandemic, which means the economic pain of the pandemic hasn’t hit wealthy people in the same way it has devastated people of more limited means.
Ryan anticipated legislators would legalize recreational marijuana use, but he said he doubted it will help the state’s bottom line anytime soon.
Ryan said he plans to stay focused on trying to make the state’s school funding formula more equitable, which would benefit most school districts in Western New York.
“This is something you can look at now because of the power shift in the Senate, that those built-in funding irregularities, they were built into the Republicans controlling the Senate and taking care of the high-wealth districts and the Democrats, controlling the Assembly, taking care of the very poor,” he said.
The Assembly will continue to make sure certain low-wealth districts don’t suffer and the “Senate is going to shift from their focus on higher wealth school districts to the medium to low-wealth districts.”
Ryan also wants to pass a new bill that would prohibit insurance companies from excluding coverage for injuries caused by lead poisoning in homes. By denying that coverage for the past 20 years, insurance companies have shifted the cost of lead injuries to the public, said Ryan.
Assemblyman Jon Rivera
Rivera, a Buffalo Democrat, won the 149th Assembly district seat that Ryan left to run for the Senate.
A former special assistant to the Erie County Commissioner of Public Works, Rivera said investing in infrastructure will be key for the state and its economy as it recovers from the pandemic.
“You look at a city as old as Buffalo and places as old as Tonawanda and Lackawanna and you know that we need investment. You know that it’s not just roads. It’s sewer systems and it's drainage systems. It’s clean water along Lake Erie and the Niagara River,” he said. “And it’s 2021, so broad-based Internet access has to be part of the infrastructure conversation, as well.”
The infrastructure investment would put people to work, lifting them out of poverty, while also aiding municipalities, he said.
Without significant investment now, infrastructure will fall into further disrepair and only cost taxpayers more in the long run. And while it will be a big price tag at a time when the state has a massive budget deficit, the expense will be well worth it, said Rivera.
“We almost have to do it. This is just one way of addressing our response in the Covid pandemic,” he said. “When FDR talked about the WPA, we were in the middle of the Great Depression. We couldn’t wait until we suddenly had money.”
In budget negotiations, Rivera urged that “there can’t be any sacred cows” when it comes to exploring both cuts and new revenue possibilities.
“We’re doing ourselves a disservice if we’re not having a conversation about everything,” he said.
But Rivera said it would be wrong to try and balance the state’s books on the backs of people who are just squeaking by.