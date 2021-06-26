Western New York's Covid rate remains lowest in the state

New York State's Covid-19 numbers continue to plummet, and Western New York's regional rates continue to be the lowest of the low.
The five-county Western New York region had a 0.21% seven-day average positivity rate through Friday, according to a Saturday news release from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's office. The positivity rate measures how many Covid tests come back positive.
The region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, has been at an all-time low of 0.2% for three straight days, and its rate has been the lowest among the state's 10 regions for more than a week.
New York's statewide seven-day average rate is at 0.36%. The state's positivity rate has been at a rounded-off 0.4%, the lowest the state has seen during the pandemic, for more than two weeks.
Western New York's rate is a full tenth of a percentage point lower than any other region. The next lowest are the Mid-Hudson and Mohawk Valley at 0.33%. The North Country has the highest regional rate in the state at 0.63.
Another low announced by the state Saturday was the statewide number of hospitalizations, which at 371 is the lowest number since the pandemic began last year. The previous low was 410 on Sept. 5, 2020.
The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care is also an all-time low at 92 patients; 45 of those are intubated. The state said there were five Covid-19 deaths Friday, one of which was in Erie County.
117,760 vaccine doses administered over last 24 hours
Officials say the drop in Covid-19 rates is a result of the continued increase of people who have been vaccinated. New York State ceased many of its Covid-19 restrictions June 15 as the state had 70% of its adult population receive at least one vaccination dose. That percentage, via the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is now at 71.6%, the state reported.
State vaccine data shows that 69.5% of Erie County's adult population has received at least one vaccine dose while Niagara County is at 64.5%, Chautauqua is at 57.5%, Cattaraugus is at 51.4% and Allegany is at 44.2%.
Allegany County's adult one-dose percentage is the lowest in the state. Its percentage of total population with one dose (37.1%) is also the lowest among the state's 62 counties.
On Friday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz lamented that Erie County's percentage lagged behind several other counties like Rochester's Monroe County (71.4%) as well as Albany (75.3%) and Westchester (76.5%). The counties with the highest vaccination rates are Long Island's Nassau County and the North Country's Hamilton County, both at 78.9%.
Sunday, an Erie County vaccination site for adults as well as children ages 12-18 will be set up at Canalside from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"We're finally putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear-view mirror, and more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every single day as the numbers continue to come down," Cuomo said in a release.
"Getting shots in arms is the key to our future, and we're offering several exciting incentives to New Yorkers across the state who haven't yet been vaccinated. Taking the shot protects your family, friends and community, so if you haven't been vaccinated, please walk into a site or make an appointment today."