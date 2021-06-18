Western New York's Covid-19 rate, at all-time low, is lowest in state for first time

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

On Sunday, Western New York's rate was 0.38%, which was the first time in months that the region was below the statewide average (0.41%).

The previous time that the region's positivity rate was lower than the statewide number was on March 29, when the state average was 3.43% and Western New York's was 3.29%.

Meanwhile, the Erie County Department of Health on Friday released information retrieved from the New York State Immunization Information System that said nearly nine out of 10 recent cases of Covid-19 in the county were attributed to residents who were not fully vaccinated against the virus.

From 639 new cases of Covid-19 that were reported to the county Health Department from May 23 to June 13, 85.3% did not have any record of a vaccination for Covid-19, while 6.3% were only partially vaccinated and 8.5% of those who tested positive were fully vaccinated.

One is considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a second dose of the vaccine in a two-dose series, or two weeks after receiving a single-dose Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the county, 91.5% of new Covid-19 cases between May 23 and June 13 were the result of a person not being fully vaccinated.