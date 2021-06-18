Western New York's Covid-19 rate, at all-time low, is lowest in state for first time

Western New York's Covid-19 positivity rate has reached new lows.
The five-county region's seven-day average rate is not only the lowest it has ever been, it is the lowest among the state's 10 regions for the first time in the pandemic.
The positivity rate, which measures how many Covid tests come back positive, was 0.31% through Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced in a news release.
The statewide rate is 0.39%, which represents a continuing record decline; the state's average rate has decreased for 74 straight days.
According to a Buffalo News review of state data, the region's seven-day positivity rate had never before been the lowest in the state.
The Western New York region, which is made up of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, often has had some of the highest coronavirus rates in the state, particularly in advance of the virus' surge in late 2020 and early this year.
The rate plummeted this month.
On June 4, Western New York's rate was 0.7%, marking a new pandemic low. The previous low had been 0.8% on Aug. 17, 2020.
The region's rate has continued to drop over the last two weeks.
On Sunday, Western New York's rate was 0.38%, which was the first time in months that the region was below the statewide average (0.41%).
The previous time that the region's positivity rate was lower than the statewide number was on March 29, when the state average was 3.43% and Western New York's was 3.29%.
Meanwhile, the Erie County Department of Health on Friday released information retrieved from the New York State Immunization Information System that said nearly nine out of 10 recent cases of Covid-19 in the county were attributed to residents who were not fully vaccinated against the virus.
From 639 new cases of Covid-19 that were reported to the county Health Department from May 23 to June 13, 85.3% did not have any record of a vaccination for Covid-19, while 6.3% were only partially vaccinated and 8.5% of those who tested positive were fully vaccinated.
One is considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving a second dose of the vaccine in a two-dose series, or two weeks after receiving a single-dose Covid-19 vaccine.
According to the county, 91.5% of new Covid-19 cases between May 23 and June 13 were the result of a person not being fully vaccinated.
Officials say the drop in Covid-19 rates is a result of the continued increase of people who have been vaccinated. New York State ceased many of its Covid-19 restrictions Tuesday as the state had 70% of its adult population receive at least one vaccination dose. That percentage, via the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is now at 70.6%, the state reported.
State data shows that 68.9% of Erie County's adult population has received at least one vaccine dose; Niagara County is at 63.9%, Chautauqua is at 56.9%, Cattaraugus is at 50.9% and Allegany is at 43.7%.
There were nine Covid-19 deaths in the state on Thursday, including one in Erie County, according to state data.
"While New Yorkers have done a tremendous job fighting COVID and we are returning to normalcy, it's important to remember we are still not yet out of the woods," Cuomo said in a release.
"There are no more excuses – if you have yet to get your COVID-19 vaccine, take advantage of one of the numerous incentive programs out there and get your shot today."