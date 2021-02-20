Western New York's Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 3%

Western New York's recent good coronavirus news continued Saturday as its positivity rate dropped below 3% for the first time in more than three months.

The state announced that the region's seven-day average positive Covid-19 test rate through Friday was 2.87%.

It is the first time that the five counties' rate has been under 3% since last Nov. 5, when the combined rate for Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties was 2.9%.

The region's positivity rate, which represents the percentage of tests that are positive, has dropped by nearly 6 percentage points over the last six weeks.

The highest the positive rate reached for the region during the pandemic was 8.8% on Jan. 5. Following the initial months of the outbreak last spring, the rate hovered around 1% for the summer of 2020 before it spiked in the fall and winter.

Public health authorities, including the World Health Organization, recommend maintaining a positive rate under 5%.

The region's positive rate was among other encouraging Covid-19 metrics for Western New York and the state that showed the reduced spread of the coronavirus.