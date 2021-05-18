 Skip to main content
Vaccines continue to rise, Covid cases continue to fall in WNY
Vaccines continue to rise, Covid cases continue to fall in WNY

Vaccine (copy)

More than half of the state's population has had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to state data.

 Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News

Locally and statewide, Covid-19 infections continue to decline and vaccinations continue to increase. 

The statewide number of those with at least one vaccination dose surpassed 10 million on Monday, accounting for 50.2% of the state's total population, according to state data. Among residents 18 and older, 62% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose. 

The statewide percentages for those who have received a full vaccine series are 42.2% of the overall population, and 54.6% of those 18 and older. 

Western New York's total of people with at least one vaccine dose increased by 3,837 in the past 24 hours for a total of 641,016. Monday's total is well above the seven-day average of 2,556 new vaccinations for the region. The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. 

Western New York residents with a full vaccination series increased by 5,244 on Monday, a total consistent with the previous seven-day average (5,136) that pushed the region's total to 541,886.   

Erie County has had 51.8% of its population receive at least one dose, according to state data. Also, 63.5% of Erie County residents 18 and older have received at least one dose. 

Meanwhile, Covid-19 positive test rates continue their steady decline.

The statewide rate of Covid-19 tests that were positive was 1.07% through Monday, the lowest that metric has been since Nov. 27. The rate has now declined for 43 straight days.   

The Western New York region's seven-day positive rate is 1.7%, the lowest it has been since it was 1.6% on March 12.

Western New York's rate is the third-highest among the state's 10 regions. The neighboring Finger Lakes, which includes Rochester as well as Orleans, Wyoming and Allegany counties, has the state's highest rate at 2.58% while the North Country is at 1.92%. 

Statewide hospitalization numbers were steady. A total of 17 New Yorkers died from Covid-19 on Monday, including one person from Erie County and one from Niagara County, according to state data. 

