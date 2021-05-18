Vaccines continue to rise, Covid cases continue to fall in WNY

Locally and statewide, Covid-19 infections continue to decline and vaccinations continue to increase.

The statewide number of those with at least one vaccination dose surpassed 10 million on Monday, accounting for 50.2% of the state's total population, according to state data. Among residents 18 and older, 62% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose.

The statewide percentages for those who have received a full vaccine series are 42.2% of the overall population, and 54.6% of those 18 and older.

Western New York's total of people with at least one vaccine dose increased by 3,837 in the past 24 hours for a total of 641,016. Monday's total is well above the seven-day average of 2,556 new vaccinations for the region. The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Western New York residents with a full vaccination series increased by 5,244 on Monday, a total consistent with the previous seven-day average (5,136) that pushed the region's total to 541,886.

Erie County has had 51.8% of its population receive at least one dose, according to state data. Also, 63.5% of Erie County residents 18 and older have received at least one dose.