UB Gender Institute leader: Cuomo resignation a milestone in views on sexual harassment

Q: Some of those who accused the governor of inappropriate behavior say they made a calculation that they would rather endure it than get on the wrong side of his workplace wrath. What to you make of that?

The fact that the governor has a temper comes out very clearly in the report. Everyone is walking on eggshells because so much of workplace etiquette is about pleasing co-workers and about pleasing superiors, including your boss, the governor in this case. But it's also about a culture of fear at the same time, and you don't want to arouse suspicion. Using this kind of emotional manipulation between fear and flirtation, intimacy and intimidation, trickles down. And what you have is a hostile work environment of suspicion, paranoia, distrust.

The leadership style of bullying is going out of fashion. Younger workers want a cooperative, healthy, ethical work environment. A new style of leadership has to happen, and it is happening in many places, one that is transparent, open and non-vindictive, that is run with integrity where employees will be listened to.

Q: What should this and other recent examples suggest to those who feel they have free rein in asking any question or making any remark to co-workers they choose, especially a boss to a subordinate?