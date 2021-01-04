These nursing homes kept Covid-19 out for seven months. Here's what caregivers learned.

Covid-19 hit many of New York’s nursing homes with illness and deaths, but a facility in a rural pocket of the state best known for its slate quarries has fought off the virus.

For seven months, Slate Valley Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing was one of only 16 nursing homes in the state untouched by the novel coronavirus, according to federal and state statistics.

Not a single one of its approximately 80 residents and more than 100 workers had tested positive for the virus or were suspected of having it through Sept. 27.

Elsewhere in New York, more than 27,000 nursing home residents and workers had tested positive and more than 6,000 died with Covid-19 during that same time period.

When two Slate Valley staffers and a resident tested positive for the virus in late September and October, they showed no symptoms and follow-up tests came back negative, officials at the facility said.

So how has this nursing home managed to protect its residents and staff?

“It was education, education, education and the staff respected that education. The staff wanted to learn and they wanted to do it right,” said Tamme Taran, the facility’s director of nursing who until recently doubled as its onsite infection control specialist.