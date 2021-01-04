These nursing homes kept Covid-19 out for 7 months. Here's what caregivers learned

Many nursing homes that have succeeded in limiting the number of Covid-infected residents in Western New York focus on intense training, work hard to keep a stable, well-supplied workforce, and share the true extent of coronavirus-related challenges on their campuses, said Lindsay Heckler, supervising attorney at the Center for Elder Law and Justice in Buffalo.

Public health inspectors can assure these steps are taken across the state by checking more often on staff operations, especially during off-hours, Heckler said.

“Nursing homes are best staffed during the day, however what we see through (federal) payroll data is that on weekends and holidays, they're severely short-staffed," she said.

The pandemic also underlines one of the biggest factors that can make elder care settings tinder boxes for an infectious spread, Heckler said.

“People who are providing care to another human being should not be making minimum wage,” she said. “What they're doing is literally backbreaking labor and they're paid less than someone working at Tim Hortons. If you want people to do a good job, they have to be supported in their career. If they're having challenges, whether it's child care or whatever, does the facility or the operator group do enough to support them?”