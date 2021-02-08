'There will be a crush' of vaccine appointments for pre-existing conditions

The governor also said that the state is looking into whether excess doses will be available from those allocated to New York's long-term care facilities; that program is run by the federal government.

Cuomo said this would be the final week for hospitals to administer doses to its own workers, with unused doses going to the effort to vaccinate those with comorbidities. He added that if a hospital worker says that he or she will take the vaccine, that a dose will be made available for him or her.

The number of health care workers vaccinated statewide has leveled off at 75%, Cuomo said. The governor again displayed the hospitals which had the state's lowest percentage of their staffs vaccinated, and for the first time that list did not include a Western New York facility. North Tonawanda's DeGraff Memorial Hospital had been on the list Friday.

In other developments at the governor's briefing:

• Cuomo announced that the program he has mentioned that is designed to accelerate the arts' return from the pandemic will be called "NY PopsUp" and will include 300 statewide, free "pop-up" performance events over 100 days.