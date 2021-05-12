The incentives keep coming to win over the unvaccinated. Will they be enough?

And he said the state is considering guidance for allowable crowd size at the Erie County Fair, with a decision coming next week.

Much of this return to normal depends on getting more New Yorkers vaccinated. The governor noted 17 million shots have been delivered so far, with 61% of the state’s adults receiving at least one dose and 50% being fully vaccinated.

But, he said, the number of shots delivered each day has slipped, from a peak of 216,000 shots on April 12 to just under 142,000 shots on Tuesday.

Cuomo said he believes a combination of incentives and easing access will reach more of those who are indifferent about the vaccine, while education can sway some who don’t have faith in vaccines.

UB’s Russo said the unconvinced should talk to their family physicians, pastors or other trusted figures.

“There’s no serious safety concerns at this point at all, and over 400 million doses have been given worldwide,” he said. “These vaccines are better than we could have possibly dreamed.”

Cuomo acknowledged there are those who reject other widely provided vaccines, such as for measles, but said he’s not “resigned” to the idea that hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers, or more, will never get the Covid-19 vaccine.