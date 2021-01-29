Testing at Bills playoff games helps weddings return to New York

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Friday that weddings could resume in New York State on March 15, with certain restrictions and testing procedures.

And he cited the Buffalo Bills as part of the reason they are able to return.

Weddings can resume if guests – up to a total of 150 – are tested for Covid-19 before the event, which is similar to how the state handled the attendance of two Bills playoff games in Orchard Park earlier this month.

"We are very excited about the possibility of reopening venues with testing," Cuomo said during a Friday morning briefing from Albany. "We tested it in Buffalo and we want to extend it."

Weddings would be limited to 50% of a venue's capacity and would need to be approved by the local health department.

The governor said that 7,000 people were tested and there were "virtually no cases of spread."

It was unclear whether he was referring to the first or second playoff game. Both saw fans tested between 72 and 48 hours before the game via a drive-thru testing setup at Bills Stadium.

