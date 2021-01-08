Teachers, first responders, those 75 and older eligible for Covid-19 vaccine next week

Now that many health care workers have received at least an initial dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has given the green light for all people age 75 and older, as well as teachers, first responders and other public safety/transit workers to get access to the Covid-19 vaccine starting Monday.

But these folks shouldn't expect to roll up their sleeves anytime soon.

This latest vaccine phase, labeled 1B is much larger than the first group of 1A health care workers. And at the rate New York State is receiving the vaccine, Cuomo said Friday, some people in Phase 1B might be stuck with appointments as late as April to get a shot in the arm.

That is a long time to wait, Cuomo said, especially for those 75 and older, who comprise the largest class of eligible 1B vaccine recipients.

"This is the group that is most at risk," he said. "This is the group with the highest death rate."

To accommodate this larger group, the state is dramatically expanding its vaccine distribution capacity. Pharmacies, doctors offices and other facilities will be authorized to administer the vaccine as part of a much wider network in the state, Cuomo said Friday.