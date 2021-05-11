SUNY mandatory vaccination plan won't include SUNY employees

ALBANY – The state university system has no plans to mandate Covid-19 vaccines for faculty and staffers this fall, even as it proceeds on a requirement that every returning student get a vaccine if they want to be on campus this fall semester.

While Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo over the months routinely dismissed the notion of mandating the vaccine for anyone, he said Monday that the State University of New York will launch the vaccine requirement for all students wishing to go back to campuses this fall.

State looks to require SUNY students to get vaccinated against Covid-19 All state university students will be required to be vaccinated in order to return to the 64-campus system this fall, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.

On Monday, Cuomo’s office would not answer a question whether the edict will apply to tens of thousand of SUNY employees. But on Tuesday, a SUNY spokeswoman replied to The Buffalo News and said there are no plans to force SUNY employees to get vaccinated.

“The directive is focused on students. SUNY is developing a plan per the directive announced yesterday," said Holly Liapis, the SUNY spokeswoman. She did not answer a question about possible exemptions to the requirement, such as for medical reasons, nor did she elaborate when asked why only students were being included for the 64-campus system mandate.

One SUNY student said if officials really want to reduce exposure on campuses by forcing students to get vaccinated, then all segments of the higher education community should be required to get a jab.

+3 Should Covid-19 vaccines be required on Buffalo-area campuses? Not yet, colleges say Many students already have had at least one shot, despite having access to it only for the past few weeks, according to local higher education administrators.