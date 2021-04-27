State will accept walk-ins for vaccinations starting Thursday

New York State will start accepting walk-ins at all mass vaccination sites for anyone age 16 and older starting Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The change comes as demand has been dropping for Covid-19 vaccines at state-run sites, which have been requiring appointments since they opened.

"We're seeing a reduction in the number of people coming in for vaccines," Cuomo said during a news conference outside Binghamton.

Vaccines will be available to walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis and will only be available for first dose of the vaccines requiring two doses, according to the governor's office.

The state had been delivering an average of about 175,000 vaccine doses every 24 hours but that has fallen to about 115,000 doses a day, the governor said.

Cuomo said counties may also begin allowing walk-ins at their sites on Thursday. Erie County has already started accepting walk-ins.

Some mass-vaccination sites began accepting walk-ins for individuals age 60 and older on Friday.

State-run sites are operating at the University at Buffalo South Campus, the Delavan-Grider Community Center and the Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls.

