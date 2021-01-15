State vaccine system still problematic as appointments open for UB site

As New York on Friday began to let eligible members of the public make vaccine appointments at the University at Buffalo's South Campus, the state's rollout of its vaccine distribution system continued to be plagued with problems.
Many trying to make appointments Friday morning for the South Campus site reported the state's website failed to load.
On Thursday, some New Yorkers were able to make vaccine appointments at state-run sites using a link "shared without authorization," according to a state official.
Appointments were made for sites across the state, including UB's South Campus, before the scheduling period opened, Marcy Stevens, general counsel for the Office of Information Technology Services, said in a statement.
Stevens said "all unauthorized appointments have been voided" and state officials "are currently contacting everyone who used the unauthorized link to inform them of the situation."
"We will continue to safeguard all New Yorkers' information and ensure equal access to the vaccine for everyone eligible," Stevens said.
The matter also has been referred to the state Inspector General's Office.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center canceled a vaccination clinic planned for today after a spokesman on Thursday said the facility was "experiencing difficulty with the online program used to schedule people from state Priority Groups 1A and 1B."
Support Local Journalism
The hospital spokesman described it as a "temporary issue" that "caused some dates and times to be scheduled over their capacity."
Appointments to receive the vaccine at the state-run vaccine distribution site at UB's South Campus are available, according to the state's screening website, which was updated Friday morning.
Those currently eligible to receive a vaccine are individuals 65 and above, first responders, teachers, public-facing grocery store workers and others. (Full list here)
Those wishing to make an appointment must use the state's screening website, am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov, or its telephone hotline, officials have said.
The state's hotline number is 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829). The hotline's hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
The UB site will be opening next week, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Twitter on Thursday. He said more information would be released soon.
The state site lists the distribution location on South Campus as Harriman Hall.
Appointments are required to receive the vaccine.
On Friday morning, the Washington Post reported the federal government no longer had a reserve of Covid-19 vaccine when officials announced earlier this week additional vaccine doses from the reserve would be released to states.