State vaccine system still problematic as appointments open for UB site

As New York on Friday began to let eligible members of the public make vaccine appointments at the University at Buffalo's South Campus, the state's rollout of its vaccine distribution system continued to be plagued with problems.

Many trying to make appointments Friday morning for the South Campus site reported the state's website failed to load.

On Thursday, some New Yorkers were able to make vaccine appointments at state-run sites using a link "shared without authorization," according to a state official.

Appointments were made for sites across the state, including UB's South Campus, before the scheduling period opened, Marcy Stevens, general counsel for the Office of Information Technology Services, said in a statement.

Stevens said "all unauthorized appointments have been voided" and state officials "are currently contacting everyone who used the unauthorized link to inform them of the situation."

"We will continue to safeguard all New Yorkers' information and ensure equal access to the vaccine for everyone eligible," Stevens said.

The matter also has been referred to the state Inspector General's Office.