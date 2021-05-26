State to raffle free college education to teens who get vaccinated

Colorado is giving away $1 million in five weekly drawings made up of people who get the vaccine.

Not to be outdone with cash prizes, Cuomo last week unveiled "Vax & Scratch," giving scratch-off lottery tickets to patients vaccinated at a state-run clinic, with 13 winners of up to $5 million.

What's with the lotteries and raffles?

States are following the recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. The agency suggests several incentives for vaccinations, such as free lunches, raffles, lottery tickets, cash prizes and money.

Cuomo said the age group with the lowest vaccination rate is 12- to 17-year-olds, which he acknowledged isn't surprising.

They were the last to be made eligible, because doctors concluded Covid-19 posed the least risk to young people, and because they have been approved for only one of the three brands of vaccine available to everyone else.

The slogan for the New York raffle, open only to 12- to 17-year-olds who obtain their first dose of Pfizer vaccine by July 7, is "Get a Shot, Make Your Future."