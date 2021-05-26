State to raffle free college education to teens who get vaccinated

New York is joining other states in the bet that raffles and lotteries are the kind of incentives that will sway some teenagers to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
The latest in New York is the lure of a free college education. New York State will hold a raffle for 50 free four-year college educations at public colleges and universities in the state.
The full-ride scholarships will include tuition, room and board.
Ten scholarships a week will be awarded in random drawings to be held on Wednesdays over five weeks, starting next week.
"It's a significant incentive to students, and by the way, it's an incentive to parents," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "For a parent, if you're worried about paying college tuition, tell your 12- to 17-year-old, 'Go out, get a shot.' It protects the family, protects the 12- to 17-year-old, and they'll be eligible for a raffle."
The strategy seems to be working in Ohio, where nearly 3 million have entered the state's "Vax-a-Million" lottery, open only to those who have been vaccinated. There are five weeks of $1 million prizes for adults and full-ride college scholarships for teens.
Maryland started its lottery Tuesday with 40 daily drawings of $40,000, with a chance at $400,000 on the Fourth of July for those getting a vaccination.
Colorado is giving away $1 million in five weekly drawings made up of people who get the vaccine.
Not to be outdone with cash prizes, Cuomo last week unveiled "Vax & Scratch," giving scratch-off lottery tickets to patients vaccinated at a state-run clinic, with 13 winners of up to $5 million.
What's with the lotteries and raffles?
States are following the recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. The agency suggests several incentives for vaccinations, such as free lunches, raffles, lottery tickets, cash prizes and money.
Cuomo said the age group with the lowest vaccination rate is 12- to 17-year-olds, which he acknowledged isn't surprising.
They were the last to be made eligible, because doctors concluded Covid-19 posed the least risk to young people, and because they have been approved for only one of the three brands of vaccine available to everyone else.
The slogan for the New York raffle, open only to 12- to 17-year-olds who obtain their first dose of Pfizer vaccine by July 7, is "Get a Shot, Make Your Future."
Teens who have been vaccinated in the past and those who obtain a shot before July 7 can enter the raffle online. Only one entry is needed, as entrants will remain eligible for each week's drawing.
With 64.2% of New Yorkers over age 18 already having received at least one dose of vaccine, Cuomo said the state is shifting its focus to 12- to 17-year-olds because only 8.7% of them have been vaccinated at least once.
Also, while 12- to 17-year-olds currently account for only 5% of the Covid tests in the state, they represent 10% of the positive cases.
Also Wednesday, Cuomo announced new state grant programs to assist small businesses and low-income renters.
"You have a private sector that has been all but paralyzed through Covid," Cuomo said. "How do you start that private sector up and running?"
Cuomo's answer is to make 330,000 small businesses eligible to apply for grants of as much as $50,000, starting June 10. The grants will be doled out of an $800 million fund on a first-come, first-served basis.
The tenant rental assistance fund totals $2.7 billion, and applications will open Tuesday. On a first-come, first-served basis, 200,000 tenants will be aided.
"What is this designed to do?" Cuomo asked. "Get money to small business, let them reopen, let them hire. Get money to low-income tenants who have been struggling. Let them pay their rent so the landlords are financially stable."