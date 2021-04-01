State police begin deployment of body-worn cameras

State troopers in the Capital region have become the first members of the State Police to start receiving body-worn cameras, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced Thursday.

The state will deploy cameras to troopers in Troop A, which covers the eight counties of Western New York, as part of a gradual rollout that will continue for the 10 geographical regions through the summer and fall, the governor's office said in a news release.

Troopers in Troop T, who patrol the Thruway, will receive the cameras when the troop in their geographical region receives the equipment.

The state expects deployment of the equipment will be completed for Troop G by late April or early May. The precise order and timing of which troops get the cameras will depend on upgrades at 250 barracks statewide.

The state has contracted with Axon to supply 3,000 body cameras, as well as software, cloud storage and technical support at a cost of $7.6 million annually, according to Cuomo's office.

