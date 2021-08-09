State lawmakers on Bills' request for 100% public financing for stadium: 'a non-starter'

Some members of the Western New York delegation in the Democratic majority ruling the Assembly and Senate say they are confident a deal can be worked out – perhaps not this year, given that the current stadium’s lease with the county doesn’t expire until 2023.

But they have gasped at the Pegula call for 100% financing.

“The idea of taxpayers funding 100% of a new stadium is a non-starter," said Sen. Sean Ryan, a Buffalo Democrat. “A new, publicly owned stadium would be a year-round asset, which would warrant some support from the people of the State of New York, but 100% is not going to happen."

The early chatter in Buffalo and Albany is that the Bills were dropping an initial offer they knew would not be the final product. But there has also been speculation among some sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, that the Bills might not be as committed as they have been to remaining in Buffalo if their first bid to try to engage New York State and Erie County was at a level that politicians could never accept, either for financial or political reasons, or both.

Ryan, for one, believes the Pegulas are stable owners who have “demonstrated a strong commitment to Buffalo.” Ryan’s district includes Orchard Park and the current stadium area.