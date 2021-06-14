State Fair will be open at full capacity

With Covid-19 rates at record lows statewide, crowds for this summer's New York State Fair will be permitted to reach full capacity, state officials announced Monday.

Social distancing will be encouraged, where possible, and unvaccinated attendees will be asked to wear a mask, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a news conference at the fairgrounds. Vaccinated attendees will not be required to show proof of vaccination, Cuomo said.

"Otherwise, it will be the fair as you know the fair," the governor said.

On April 26, Cuomo announced capacity at the fair – which will run from Aug. 20 to Sept. 6 in Geddes, outside Syracuse – would be capped at 50%.

At the time of that announcement, the statewide positivity rate was 2.06%. It has since dropped to 0.41% as of Sunday, Cuomo said. The rate also has dropped in the Central New York region.

The state would adjust capacity limits "if something happened dramatically" with Covid positivity, the governor said.