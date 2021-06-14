State Fair will be open at full capacity

With Covid-19 rates at record lows statewide, crowds for this summer's New York State Fair will be permitted to reach full capacity, state officials announced Monday.
Social distancing will be encouraged, where possible, and unvaccinated attendees will be asked to wear a mask, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a news conference at the fairgrounds. Vaccinated attendees will not be required to show proof of vaccination, Cuomo said.
"Otherwise, it will be the fair as you know the fair," the governor said.
On April 26, Cuomo announced capacity at the fair – which will run from Aug. 20 to Sept. 6 in Geddes, outside Syracuse – would be capped at 50%.
At the time of that announcement, the statewide positivity rate was 2.06%. It has since dropped to 0.41% as of Sunday, Cuomo said. The rate also has dropped in the Central New York region.
The state would adjust capacity limits "if something happened dramatically" with Covid positivity, the governor said.
A spokeswoman for the Erie County Fair said since the governor made no mention of county fairs, organizers are waiting for more information.
On May 17, when they announced the Erie County Fair would be held this year, officials said the event could handle up to 74,000 people per day and still adhere to 6-foot social distancing guidelines. Attendance was projected to be smaller than normal, when between 100,000 and 120,000 people attend daily.
Fair attendees will not be required to be vaccinated or undergo Covid-19 testing in order to enter, organizers previously announced.
The Erie County Fair is scheduled to take place Aug. 11-22.
News Staff Reporter Barbara O'Brien contributed to this report.