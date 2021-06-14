State Fair will be open at full capacity. Erie County Fair must wait and see.

Fair manager Jessica L. Underberg said she took the 2.6 million square footage of the fair and figured out how many people could be in attendance at 6 feet apart.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"It's probably a conservative number, and then taking into account the people who come with their own family don't need to be spread out," she said.

Erie County Fair attendees will not be required to be vaccinated or undergo Covid-19 testing to enter, organizers previously announced.

The Erie County Fair is scheduled to take place Aug. 11-22.

Social distancing will be encouraged – where possible – and unvaccinated attendees will be asked to wear a mask at the state fair, Cuomo said during a news conference Monday at the fairgrounds. Vaccinated attendees will not be required to show proof of vaccination, he added.

"Otherwise, it will be the fair as you know the fair," the governor said.

When it was announced in April that the state fair would go on at reduced capacity, the statewide positivity rate was 2.06%. It has since dropped to 0.41% as of Sunday, Cuomo said. The rate also has dropped in the Central New York region.