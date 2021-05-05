State announces rules for fans attending professional baseball games

What section you sit in at a baseball game this summer and how close the nearest fan will be will depend on whether or not you're vaccinated, state officials announced Wednesday.
Vaccinated baseball fans can sit in sections at full capacity starting May 19 in major- and minor-league stadiums across New York State.
Capacity will be limited to about 33% in sections where unvaccinated fans are seated, as 6-foot social distancing rules will be in effect.
Masks also will be required of all attendees, state officials announced during a news conference in Manhattan.
"Everyone wears a mask," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
The rules apply to Sahlen Field in Buffalo, the usual home of the Buffalo Bisons, Cuomo aides said. That's where the Toronto Blue Jays will start playing home games on June 1.
The rules also apply to large-scale outdoor event venues including other outdoor sports, performing arts and live entertainment, as well as horse-racing and auto-racing venues statewide.
Bisons President Mike Buczkowski said Wednesday the Blue Jays will evaluate the state's announcement to see if the team will make any changes to its plans for fan seating at games in Buffalo.
The Bisons are temporarily playing their home games in New Jersey.
The state also will be dropping its testing requirement for fans who attend, the governor said.
Stadiums could theoretically be filled to 100% if everyone attending an event is vaccinated, Cuomo said.
State officials announced the new rules with representatives of the New York Mets and the New York Yankees.
Those two New York City teams will also offer vaccinations at their home stadiums, and those who get a vaccine there will receive a free ticket to a future game.
The state is willing to explore offering vaccines at other stadiums with organizations who are willing, Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa said on Twitter.
News Sports Columnist Mike Harrington contributed to this report.