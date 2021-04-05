State announces ad campaign to encourage Covid vaccinations

New York State will run online and television advertisements encouraging residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

The "Roll Up Your Sleeve" campaign, which kicks off Wednesday, is meant especially for those who live in areas "where Covid was most devastating," the governor's office said.

Eligibility for the vaccine in New York extends Tuesday to all those age 16 and older.

The ad campaign comes as the number of Covid-19 cases surges across the state and Western New York.

The average daily caseload in the region is at its highest level in two months.

To obtain a vaccination appointment at one of the state-run vaccination sites, visit the state's Am I Eligible website or call the state vaccine hotline at 1-833-697-4829. Appointments may also be made through local health departments, pharmacies and medical offices.

