State AG 'ready to oversee' investigation into allegations against Cuomo

New York Attorney General Letitia James today released a statement calling for a referral from Gov. Andrew Cuomo to investigate allegations of sexual harassment against him.
“Allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously," James said. "There must be a truly independent investigation to thoroughly review these troubling allegations against the governor, and I stand ready to oversee that investigation and make any appointments necessary. "
James said she would need an official referral from the governor’s office to do so, citing state law, and that it must include subpoena power.
"I urge the governor to make this referral immediately," James said in her statement.
Her request came as the Cuomo administration sought an outside review of the allegations.
On Sunday, Beth Garvey, special counsel and senior adviser to the governor, said, "We have asked the attorney general of New York State and the chief judge of the Court of Appeals to jointly select an independent and qualified lawyer in private practice without political affiliation to conduct a thorough review of the matter and issue a public report. The work product will be solely controlled by that independent lawyer personally selected by the attorney general and chief judge."
"We will leave all decisions concerning the investigation to be made in the discretion of the independent counsel selected by the attorney general and chief judge," Garvey said.
The governor's office will cooperate fully, Garvey said in her statement Sunday, adding that there would be no further comment until the report is issued.
Last week, Lindsey Boylan, a former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor, accused Cuomo of subjecting her to an unwanted kiss and inappropriate comments. Cuomo denied her allegations.
The woman said the New York governor asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, including whether she ever had sex with older men.
A second former aide, Charlotte Bennett, a health policy adviser in the Democratic governor's administration until November, told The New York Times that Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, including whether she ever had sex with older men.
In a statement Saturday, Cuomo denied making advances toward Bennett nor intending to act in any way that was inappropriate.
"I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before making any judgements," Cuomo said. "I will have no further comment until the review has concluded."
State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, a North Tonawanda Republican, called for Cuomo to resign.
"For months, our conference has been calling for an independent, top to bottom investigation of Gov. Cuomo and his administration because of their disturbing disinformation efforts regarding Covid-19 in our nursing homes," Ortt said in a statement Sunday. "This past week, when additional disturbing information came to light regarding allegations of sexual harassment made against the governor, members of our conference called on Attorney General Letitia James to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate. With more women coming forward to share their experience, we are reiterating that call and demanding an independent, thorough investigation that must commence immediately.
"I have been vocal in calling for an end to the governor’s emergency powers, something I still strongly support," Ortt added. "But in light of the news of the past few weeks, it has become increasingly clear that does not go far enough. The governor has repeatedly broken the public’s trust, he has demonstrated toxic leadership qualities, and he is irreparably compromised in his dealings with his co-equal partners in the Legislature. For these reasons, I believe Gov. Cuomo must resign."