State AG 'ready to oversee' investigation into allegations against Cuomo

The governor's office will cooperate fully, Garvey said in her statement Sunday, adding that there would be no further comment until the report is issued.

Last week, Lindsey Boylan, a former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to the governor, accused Cuomo of subjecting her to an unwanted kiss and inappropriate comments. Cuomo denied her allegations.

A second former aide, Charlotte Bennett, a health policy adviser in the Democratic governor's administration until November, told The New York Times that Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, including whether she ever had sex with older men.

In a statement Saturday, Cuomo denied making advances toward Bennett nor intending to act in any way that was inappropriate.

"I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before making any judgements," Cuomo said. "I will have no further comment until the review has concluded."

State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, a North Tonawanda Republican, called for Cuomo to resign.