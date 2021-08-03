State AG: Cuomo sexually harassed several women

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sexually harassed a number of current and former staff members, breaking state and federal laws and creating a hostile working environment for some women, State Attorney General Letitia James said Tuesday morning.
James announced the findings of a four-month investigation into sexual harassment and misconduct allegations made against Cuomo at a 35-minute news conference in Manhattan.
The attorney general's report, conducted by independent investigators, found that Cuomo harassed multiple women from 2013 through 2020. The investigation said that the sexual harassment included unwanted and inappropriate groping, kissing, hugging and comments that accusers described as “deeply humiliating, uncomfortable, offensive, or inappropriate."
The report described an executive chamber "rife with fear and intimidation" which enabled "harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment."
Within minutes of the release of the report, Democratic and Republican lawmakers called for Cuomo to resign immediately.
James said the investigation showed that the governor's office exacted retaliation against at least one employee who complained, and said that Cuomo harassed people on his staff as well as a state trooper assigned to his protective detail.
Regarding Cuomo's accusers, James said: "I believe them."
Joon Kim, a former top federal prosecutor in New York City who was hired by James to investigate Cuomo, said there were 11 people who alleged Cuomo acted unlawfully.
"All of them experienced harassing conduct from the governor," Kim said.
Kim said Cuomo's office responded in ways to allegations with unlawful retaliation actions and said Cuomo's office helped create conditions that permitted sexual harassment to persist.
During the news conference, investigators graphically described moments of inappropriate touching by the governor.
Anne Clarke, a private lawyer also hired by James to investigate Cuomo, said that "Executive Assistant No. 1" was groped by Cuomo in the Executive Mansion, and said that the victim was going to keep the incident secret until she heard Cuomo publicly say last year that he never touched anyone inappropriately.
Clarke said that a state trooper on the job to protect Cuomo was inappropriately touched by Cuomo in an elevator, and Cuomo later asked her why she would want to get married because her "sex drive" would go down. Inappropriate acts were also directed at non-state workers, Clarke said.
The first line of the executive summary of the report reads: "We, the investigators appointed to conduct an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, conclude that the Governor engaged in conduct constituting sexual harassment under federal and New York State law."
Kim slammed the "culture" in Cuomo's office that permitted harassment to occur and continue. People interviewed talked of "toxic" workplace, with regular bullying and intimidation, and staffers normalized Cuomo's behavior, Kim said.
"This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law," James said in a statement.
"I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth. No man — no matter how powerful — can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period."
According to the report, starting in December 2020, multiple women came forward with allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed them. The investigation included interviews with 179 people, including complainants, current and former members of the Executive Chamber, state troopers, additional state employees, and others who interacted regularly with the governor. More than 74,000 documents, emails, texts and pictures were also reviewed as evidence.
Read the attorney general's report: