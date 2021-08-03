State AG: Cuomo sexually harassed several women

Regarding Cuomo's accusers, James said: "I believe them."

Joon Kim, a former top federal prosecutor in New York City who was hired by James to investigate Cuomo, said there were 11 people who alleged Cuomo acted unlawfully.

"All of them experienced harassing conduct from the governor," Kim said.

Kim said Cuomo's office responded in ways to allegations with unlawful retaliation actions and said Cuomo's office helped create conditions that permitted sexual harassment to persist.

During the news conference, investigators graphically described moments of inappropriate touching by the governor.

Anne Clarke, a private lawyer also hired by James to investigate Cuomo, said that "Executive Assistant No. 1" was groped by Cuomo in the Executive Mansion, and said that the victim was going to keep the incident secret until she heard Cuomo publicly say last year that he never touched anyone inappropriately.

Clarke said that a state trooper on the job to protect Cuomo was inappropriately touched by Cuomo in an elevator, and Cuomo later asked her why she would want to get married because her "sex drive" would go down. Inappropriate acts were also directed at non-state workers, Clarke said.