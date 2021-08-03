This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

ALBANY – In an explosive report that could end his political career, Democratic Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday was accused by Democratic Attorney General Letitia James of engaging in a pattern of offensive, disturbing and illegal pattern of sexual harassment against multiple women both on and off his staff, including a state trooper assigned to protect Cuomo from harm.

The sexual harassment scandal, one of several facing Cuomo in his third term in office, brought forth a raging river of demands by Democrats and Republicans that he immediately resign. If he doesn’t, the pressure and attention will turn to the Democratic-controlled Assembly, which is already running an impeachment investigation of the sexual harassment allegations.

“I believe these women," James said of the 11 women, named and unnamed, who came forward to cooperate with her investigators.

Besides Cuomo’s repeated and years of sexually harassing women, the attorney general and her investigators described a culture of bullying and intimidation in Cuomo’s office that normalized his behavior.

More disturbing, they said, were allegations in the new report that top female staffers to Cuomo did not follow state law and rules when they learned of Cuomo’s sexually unwanted acts and statements to mostly young, female staffers. They said that amounted to acts of workplace retaliation committed against Cuomo’s accusers.

Cuomo flatly denied the allegations against him during a news conference and said – as he has said since the scandal came to light – that his actions were misinterpreted.

"I want you to know that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,'' he said in what appeared to be a recorded video statement from the Capitol.

Cuomo defiantly said the probe against him featured "politics and bias" against him, and he gave no indication he would resign from office, saying there is still much work to be done as governor.

Reactions pour in following AG report on Cuomo's sexual harassment "The conduct by the Governor outlined in this report would indicate someone who is not fit for office," Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said.

Within minutes of the release of the report, Democratic and Republican lawmakers, including Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner, called for Cuomo to resign immediately.

Assembly Democrats are set to huddle in private this afternoon in a meeting that could lead to a return by lawmakers for an impeachment vote. Some lawmakers want an impeachment vote now based on the James' investigation, while some are saying the Assembly's already-underway separate investigation by the Judiciary Committee needs to play out, though on an accelerated basis.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said the findings of James’ 168-page report are “disturbing” and that the conduct by Cuomo outlined in the report “would indicate someone who is not fit for office.”

Heastie said the report is being shared with Assembly Judiciary Committee members and its outside lawyers. “We will have more to say in the very near future," he said.

The specific allegations against Cuomo are, James said, violations of civil federal and state laws. But one of her investigators noted that one alleged groping incident by Cuomo had previously been reported to the Albany Police Department and that any prosecutor or police agency can use the report’s findings and records to conduct their own probes of Cuomo if they see potential criminal wrongdoing.

The attorney general said her sexual harassment case against Cuomo is now closed, but that a separate matter involving allegations that state resources were used to help Cuomo with his 2020, $5.1 million book deal about Covid is still “ongoing.’’

The Assembly Judiciary Committee is looking into those and other matters, including Cuomo’s handling of Covid cases in nursing homes last year and the underreporting of nursing home residents who were infected by the virus and died in hospitals.

If the Assembly acted to impeach Cuomo – which would take approval from at least 76 of the 150 members – the governor would then be immediately removed from office temporarily and replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Senate would then have to hold a trial to vote to determine if Cuomo is permanently ousted.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Westchester County Democrat who previously called on Cuomo to step down following the rush of sexual harassment allegations against him, on Tuesday reiterated that call.

“This report highlights unacceptable behavior by Governor Cuomo and his administration. As I said when these disturbing allegations first came to light, the governor must resign for the good of the state. Now that the investigation is complete and the allegations have been substantiated, it should be clear to everyone that he can no longer serve as governor," she said in a statement soon after James wrapped up a press conference with her investigators in Manhattan.

The attorney general's report, conducted by independent investigators, found that Cuomo harassed multiple women from 2013 through 2020. The investigation said that the sexual harassment included unwanted and inappropriate groping, kissing, hugging and comments that accusers described as “deeply humiliating, uncomfortable, offensive, or inappropriate."

The report described an executive chamber "rife with fear and intimidation" which enabled "harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment."

"These 11 women were in a toxic and hostile work environment," James said. "We should protect women. ... What this investigation revealed was a disturbing pattern of conduct by the governor of the great state of New York."

James said the investigation showed that the governor's office exacted retaliation against at least one employee who complained, and said that Cuomo harassed people on his staff as well as a state trooper assigned to his protective detail.

The range of groups expressing outrage toward Cuomo was extensive, from the left-leaning Working Families Party and the New York State United Teachers union, to the president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association.

Thomas Mungeer, the PBA leader, said he was "dismayed and disturbed" by the James' report finding that among Cuomo's victims was a state trooper assigned to Cuomo's personal security detail. She told investigators Cuomo inappropriately touched her.

"I'm outraged and disgusted that one of my members, who was tasked with guarding the governor and ensuring his safety, could not enjoy the same sense of security in her work environment that he was provided," Mungeer said.

Joon Kim, a former top federal prosecutor in New York City who was hired by James to investigate Cuomo, said there were 11 people who alleged Cuomo acted unlawfully. [Kim was U.S. Attorney during the bribery prosecution of former top advisor Joseph Percoco in a probe that originally began as the Buffalo Billion corruption scandal; Percoco is still in a federal prison.]

"All of them experienced harassing conduct from the governor," Kim said of the 11 women.

Kim said Cuomo's office responded in ways to allegations with unlawful retaliation actions and said Cuomo's office helped create conditions that permitted sexual harassment to persist.

During the news conference, investigators graphically described moments of inappropriate touching by the governor.

Anne Clarke, a private lawyer also hired by James to investigate Cuomo, said that "Executive Assistant No. 1" was groped by Cuomo in the Executive Mansion, and said that the victim was going to keep the incident secret until she heard Cuomo publicly say last year that he never touched anyone inappropriately.

Clarke said that a state trooper on the job to protect Cuomo was inappropriately touched by Cuomo in an elevator, and Cuomo later asked her why she would want to get married because her "sex drive" would go down. Inappropriate acts were also directed at non-state workers, Clarke said.

The first line of the executive summary of the report reads: "We, the investigators appointed to conduct an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, conclude that the Governor engaged in conduct constituting sexual harassment under federal and New York State law."

According to the report, starting in December 2020, multiple women came forward with allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed them. The investigation included interviews with 179 people, including complainants, current and former members of the Executive Chamber, state troopers, additional state employees, and others who interacted regularly with the governor. More than 74,000 documents, emails, texts and pictures were also reviewed as evidence.

Cuomo authorized the investigation in March after several former and current aides accused him of sexual harassment and misconduct, ranging from inappropriate comments to unwanted kissing and touching.

James said the sexual harassment matter against Cuomo is closed, but that a separate probe -- looking into allegations he used state resources to help him with a $5.1 million book deal last year -- is ongoing.

Read the attorney general's report:

