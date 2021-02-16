Snowfall totals: Half a foot in Buffalo; higher in Northtowns, Niagara County

Snowstorm snowfall totals over 3.0 inches received by the National Weather Service as of noon Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, these observations are collected from various sources with varying equipment from volunteers, and not all measurements are considered official.
Another winter storm deposited upwards of 6-12 inches of snow across Western New York overni…
Erie County
Kenmore – 8.5 inches
Clarence Center – 7.9
Tonawanda – 7.0
Amherst – 6.9
Buffalo airport (NWS station) – 5.9
Cheektowaga – 5.9
West Falls – 5.5
Williamsville – 5.4
Elma – 5.0
Lancaster – 5.0
Buffalo – 4.2
Orchard Park – 4.0
West Seneca – 4.0
Angola – 3.9
Lake View – 3.9
East Aurora – 3.9
Holland – 3.8
Eden – 3.7
Hamburg – 3.5
Niagara County
Youngstown – 12.5
Lewiston – 12.0
Barker – 12.0
Niagara Falls – 10.0
North Tonawanda – 9.0
Lockport – 8.1
Sanborn – 7.4
Pendleton – 6.4
Orleans County
Albion – 10.0
Medina – 7.1
Genesee County
Le Roy – 8.7
Stafford – 8.5
Batavia – 5.0
Chautauqua County
Dunkirk – 4.1
Jamestown – 4.0
Gerry – 3.4
Cattaraugus County
Perrysburg – 5.4
Ischua – 4.2
Little Valley – 4.0