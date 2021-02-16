 Skip to main content
Snowfall totals: Half a foot in Buffalo; higher in Northtowns, Niagara County
Snowstorm snowfall totals over 3.0 inches received by the National Weather Service as of noon Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, these observations are collected from various sources with varying equipment from volunteers, and not all measurements are considered official.

Erie County

Kenmore – 8.5 inches

Clarence Center – 7.9

Tonawanda – 7.0 

Amherst – 6.9

Buffalo airport (NWS station) – 5.9 

Cheektowaga – 5.9

West Falls – 5.5

Williamsville – 5.4

Elma – 5.0

Lancaster – 5.0

Buffalo – 4.2

Orchard Park – 4.0

West Seneca – 4.0

Angola – 3.9

Lake View – 3.9

East Aurora – 3.9

Holland – 3.8

Eden – 3.7

Hamburg – 3.5

Niagara County 

Youngstown – 12.5

Lewiston – 12.0

Barker – 12.0

Niagara Falls – 10.0

North Tonawanda – 9.0

Lockport – 8.1

Sanborn – 7.4

Pendleton – 6.4

Orleans County

Albion – 10.0

Medina – 7.1

Genesee County 

Le Roy – 8.7

Stafford – 8.5

Batavia – 5.0

Chautauqua County 

Dunkirk – 4.1 

Jamestown – 4.0

Gerry – 3.4

Cattaraugus County 

Perrysburg – 5.4

Ischua – 4.2

Little Valley – 4.0

Wyoming County

Warsaw – 7.5

Wyoming – 5.2 

Allegany County 

Angelica – 3.5

Wellsville – 3.5

