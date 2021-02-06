Snowfall totals: 10-plus inches in Akron, Lancaster

...ERIE COUNTY... LANCASTER 10.0 IN 1000 AM 02/06 PUBLIC 2 S BUFFALO 7.8 IN 1030 AM 02/06 TRAINED SPOTTER LANCASTER 7.5 IN 1130 AM 02/06 PUBLIC 2 NNW HAMBURG 7.2 IN 1100 AM 02/06 TRAINED SPOTTER 2 S AKRON 6.0 IN 1100 AM 02/06 COCORAHS WEST SENECA 6.0 IN 1030 AM 02/06 PUBLIC 1 WNW BUFFALO 4.0 IN 1000 AM 02/06 BROADCAST MEDIA HAMBURG 3.5 IN 1000 AM 02/06 PUBLIC 2 N TONAWANDA 1.5 IN 0950 AM 02/06 TRAINED SPOTTER ...GENESEE COUNTY... 2 E PEMBROKE 13.2 IN 1025 AM 02/06 PUBLIC LE ROY 13.0 IN 1145 AM 02/06 PUBLIC 2 E BATAVIA 12.0 IN 1000 AM 02/06 PUBLIC CORFU 7.8 IN 1100 AM 02/06 TRAINED SPOTTER