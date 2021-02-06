Snowfall totals: 10-plus inches in Akron, Lancaster

Snowstorm snowfall totals received by the National Weather Service as of 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
Erie County
Akron 12.0 inches
Lancaster 10.0
Alden 8.0
South Buffalo 7.8
Hamburg 7.2
Buffalo Airport 6.8
West Seneca 6.0
Williamsville 5.5
Niagara County
North Tonawanda 1.5
Genesee County
East Pembroke 13.2
Le Roy 13.0
Batavia 12.0
Corfu 7.8
* * *
Snowstorm snowfall totals provided by the National Weather Service as of 9:15 a.m. Saturday:
Erie County
Elma Center – 7.7 inches
Orchard Park – 7.0
East Aurora – 5.4
Hamburg – 4.5
West Seneca – 4.4
Alden – 3.8
Williamsville – 3.8
Kenmore – 2.2
Clarence Center – 2.2
Buffalo Airport – 2.2
East Amherst – 2.0
Boston – 2.0
Eden – 2.0
Cheektowaga – 1.5
Niagara County
Rapids – 3.5
Lockport – 2.4
North Tonawanda – 2.3
Genesee County
Stafford – 7.8
Batavia – 6.0
LeRoy – 4.2
Corfu – 4.0
Wyoming County
Warsaw – 5.5
Wyoming – 2.0
Chautauqua County
Silver Creek – 1.5
Dunkirk – 1.4
According to the National Weather Service, these observations are collected from various sources with varying equipment from volunteers and not all measurements are considered official.
