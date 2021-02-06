 Skip to main content
Snowfall totals: 10-plus inches in Akron, Lancaster
top story

Snowfall totals: 10-plus inches in Akron, Lancaster

Snowstorm snowfall totals received by the National Weather Service as of 1:45 p.m. Saturday. 

Erie County

Akron 12.0 inches

Lancaster 10.0 

Alden 8.0

South Buffalo 7.8

Hamburg 7.2

Buffalo Airport 6.8

West Seneca 6.0 

Williamsville 5.5

Niagara County

North Tonawanda 1.5

Genesee County

East Pembroke 13.2

Le Roy 13.0

Batavia 12.0

Corfu 7.8

* * * 

Snowstorm snowfall totals provided by the National Weather Service as of 9:15 a.m. Saturday:

Erie County 

Elma Center – 7.7 inches

Orchard Park – 7.0 

East Aurora – 5.4

Hamburg – 4.5

West Seneca – 4.4

Alden – 3.8 

Williamsville – 3.8

Kenmore – 2.2 

Clarence Center – 2.2 

Buffalo Airport – 2.2 

East Amherst – 2.0 

Boston – 2.0 

Eden – 2.0

Cheektowaga – 1.5 

Niagara County

Rapids – 3.5

Lockport – 2.4

North Tonawanda – 2.3

Genesee County

Stafford – 7.8

Batavia – 6.0

LeRoy – 4.2

Corfu – 4.0

Wyoming County

Warsaw – 5.5

Wyoming – 2.0

Chautauqua County

Silver Creek – 1.5

Dunkirk – 1.4

According to the National Weather Service, these observations are collected from various sources with varying equipment from volunteers and not all measurements are considered official.

...ERIE COUNTY...
LANCASTER                    10.0 IN   1000 AM 02/06   PUBLIC               
2 S BUFFALO                  7.8 IN    1030 AM 02/06   TRAINED SPOTTER      
LANCASTER                    7.5 IN    1130 AM 02/06   PUBLIC               
2 NNW HAMBURG                7.2 IN    1100 AM 02/06   TRAINED SPOTTER      
2 S AKRON                    6.0 IN    1100 AM 02/06   COCORAHS             
WEST SENECA                  6.0 IN    1030 AM 02/06   PUBLIC               
1 WNW BUFFALO                4.0 IN    1000 AM 02/06   BROADCAST MEDIA      
HAMBURG                      3.5 IN    1000 AM 02/06   PUBLIC               
2 N TONAWANDA                1.5 IN    0950 AM 02/06   TRAINED SPOTTER      

...GENESEE COUNTY...
2 E PEMBROKE                 13.2 IN   1025 AM 02/06   PUBLIC               
LE ROY                       13.0 IN   1145 AM 02/06   PUBLIC               
2 E BATAVIA                  12.0 IN   1000 AM 02/06   PUBLIC               
CORFU                        7.8 IN    1100 AM 02/06   TRAINED SPOTTER
News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years.

