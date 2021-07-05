Slight increases put state's Covid-19 rate higher than it's been in a month

The increases continue to be slight, but the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise statewide and in Western New York.
The statewide rate is at its highest in more than a month, while the five-county Western New York rate is its highest in 3 1/2 weeks.
The rates remain relatively close to all-time lows achieved just over a week ago, but they have incrementally increased every day since.
The seven-day average Covid-19 positivity rate for Western New York – which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties – was 0.48% for Sunday, according to figures released Monday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office. The regional rate hasn't been that high since June 10, when it was 0.55%.
The statewide rate rose to 0.56%, a level not seen since June 3.
The region's rate dipped to an all-time low of 0.2% from June 22 through June 24, while the state's low came on June 23, when 0.35% rate marked the 80th straight day of decline and the 27th straight day of a record low.
The percentage positive rate, which measures how many Covid tests come back positive, is considered an important predictor of the pandemic's future course.
The Capital Region, at 0.31%, had the lowest rate through Sunday among the state's 10 regions while the North Country recorded the highest at 0.68%.
Meanwhile, Covid deaths continue to be very low. There were only two statewide on Sunday, matching a low achieved several times since there was one on Sept. 20, 2020. It has been nine days since the state has reported a Covid death in Western New York.
After the statewide positivity rate reached an all-time high of 7.9% in late January, the proliferation of vaccines has helped lower the rate. It hasn't been over 1% since May 20.
Western New York has been on a similar trajectory as the state. It even boasted the lowest regional rate, a distinction it had never before held during the pandemic, each day from June 18-29.
New York State ceased many of its Covid-19 restrictions June 15 as the state had 70% of its adult population receive at least one vaccination dose. That percentage, via the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is now at 72.6%, the state reported.
State vaccine data shows that 70% of Erie County's adult population has received at least one vaccine dose. Niagara County's vaccine percentage is 65.0%, Chautauqua is at 57.8%, Cattaraugus is at 51.8% and Allegany is at 44.5%.
Allegany County's adult one-dose percentage is the lowest among the state's 62 counties, and is the only county in the state below 50%. Allegany County's percentage of total population with one dose (37.3%) is also the lowest in the state.