Slight increases put state's Covid-19 rate higher than it's been in a month

Meanwhile, Covid deaths continue to be very low. There were only two statewide on Sunday, matching a low achieved several times since there was one on Sept. 20, 2020. It has been nine days since the state has reported a Covid death in Western New York.

After the statewide positivity rate reached an all-time high of 7.9% in late January, the proliferation of vaccines has helped lower the rate. It hasn't been over 1% since May 20.

Western New York has been on a similar trajectory as the state. It even boasted the lowest regional rate, a distinction it had never before held during the pandemic, each day from June 18-29.

New York State ceased many of its Covid-19 restrictions June 15 as the state had 70% of its adult population receive at least one vaccination dose. That percentage, via the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is now at 72.6%, the state reported.

State vaccine data shows that 70% of Erie County's adult population has received at least one vaccine dose. Niagara County's vaccine percentage is 65.0%, Chautauqua is at 57.8%, Cattaraugus is at 51.8% and Allegany is at 44.5%.

Allegany County's adult one-dose percentage is the lowest among the state's 62 counties, and is the only county in the state below 50%. Allegany County's percentage of total population with one dose (37.3%) is also the lowest in the state.

