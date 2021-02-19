Six Flags Darien Lake scheduled to reopen May 21

Six Flags Darien Lake announced Friday that it will reopen May 21.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Wednesday that outdoor amusement parks could open at 33% capacity, with Covid-19 safety measures in place, beginning on April 9.

"We are pleased and energized by the reopening guidelines announced by Governor Cuomo," Six Flags Darien Lake President Chris Thorpe said in a release.

"We have a proven and comprehensive reopening safety plan, and our team is ready to welcome guests back. The safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority and the new safety guidelines we have implemented will enhance our safe and fun environment for everyone."

The park also announced that it will be hiring more than 1,500 seasonal workers for the 2021 season.

The safety and security measures will include state-required face masks, social distancing and temperature checks as well as frequent cleaning and disinfection.

