Route 60 bridge over Cassadaga Creek to be closed more than 2 months
The Route 60 bridge over Cassadaga Creek in Chautauqua County will be closed for more than two months as the bridge is replaced, according to the State Department of Transportation.

The closure of the bridge in the town of Ellicott will begin at 7 a.m. July 6. The work will take approximately 2½ months, the DOT said. 

The DOT said drivers will be directed to follow a posted detour along Van Cobb Road, North Work Street and Salisbury Road.

