Route 60 bridge over Cassadaga Creek to be closed more than 2 months

The Route 60 bridge over Cassadaga Creek in Chautauqua County will be closed for more than two months as the bridge is replaced, according to the State Department of Transportation.
The closure of the bridge in the town of Ellicott will begin at 7 a.m. July 6. The work will take approximately 2½ months, the DOT said.
The DOT said drivers will be directed to follow a posted detour along Van Cobb Road, North Work Street and Salisbury Road.
Keith McShea
News Staff Reporter
Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.
