Robert J. McCarthy: Cuomo nursing home response posing gravest crisis of long career

"There has to be a reason," he added. "If you follow the money, you might get an answer."

Langworthy's Democratic counterpart, Jay S. Jacobs, acknowledges questions of transparency, but says the situation has been "blown out of proportion."

"I cannot imagine a more horrible comment from a political person than that," he said of Langworthy's suggestion. "That's how low politics has gotten."

All kinds of people and institutions made mistakes during the pandemic's early days, Jacobs said, including the Trump administration.

"All these people second guessing him do a disservice to the state," the chairman said. "Ultimately, I think the governor will come out fine. When you look at the governor in his totality, the bottom line is there was no leadership nationally and his leadership got us through this storm."

And his dustup with Kim? The one some call an example of gubernatorial bullying?

"The governor has had contentious relationships with senators and some assemblymen. It's a natural tension that's to be expected," the chairman said. "Sometimes we Democrats are a lot quicker to condemn our own when they're vulnerable – much quicker than Republicans."