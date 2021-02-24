Reed lays out 'problem-solving' approach to possible bid for governor

WASHINGTON – Rep. Tom Reed said Wednesday that if he runs for governor and wins, he'll try to be the same sort of "problem solver" in Albany that he's strived to be in the nation's capital.
Outlining his thoughts on a gubernatorial bid in greater depth than ever before, the Republican lawmaker from Corning also told reporters on his weekly conference call that family considerations would play a big role in his decision about whether to run.
Yet when asked repeatedly to discuss his gubernatorial ambitions, Reed appeared happy to do so.
"We've done a tremendous amount of work to change Washington, D.C., with our Problem Solvers Caucus work," said Reed, the Republican co-chair of that group of moderates from both parties. "And there's a lot of people that have come up to me over the last two months in particular and indicated, you know, can we bring that type of governing style, that commitment to reform to Albany?"
He said he has gotten to know moderate Republican governors that have won repeatedly in heavily Democratic states, such as Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts.
"They've demonstrated that ability to work with Democrats, to be a proud Republican," Reed said. "Bringing my Republican ideology into the room can be a very successful model for states as well as what we've demonstrated here with the Problem Solvers Caucus in Washington. And so that's my motivation: It's to serve our state in a positive way."
Reed also said he would offer a contrast to what he called Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's "my way or the highway" approach to governance.
"I would bring an open-door collaborative approach to it," he said. "I know who I am. I know what I believe in. I'm a proud Republican. But at the same time, I know there's proud Democrats out there that have a different point of view on things, and I'm willing to listen to it. And I'm confident enough in my own makeup that having that dialogue is not something to be threatened by – it's something to be challenged by. And that's the type of leadership I would be offering if we decided to do this."
Reed did not set a timeline for when he will decide whether to run for governor, but acknowledged that "the decision has to be made sooner rather than later."
Any Republican aiming to mount a serious campaign for the governorship in New York would have to start early in order to raise money to compete with what's expected to be Cuomo's bid for a fourth term. A Democrat with a national fundraising base, Cuomo amassed a $16.8 million campaign war chest by the end of 2020.
A former Corning mayor first elected to Congress in 2010, Reed vowed during his first campaign that he would serve no more than six full terms in the House – meaning he would have to retire from Congress at the end of next year to keep that commitment.
And while Reed has not ruled out breaking that vow, on Wednesday he ruled out running for the governorship and for reelection to Congress at the same time.
Reed also acknowledged that family considerations will play a role in whether he decides to run for the governorship. Recalling that last fall, he found a dead rat with a noose around its neck and a brick with his children's names on it on the family's front porch, he said: "That shook our family deeply. And so, as we look at obviously a high-profile race such as the governor's race and what that would take and the impact on my family, that is paramount concern of mine to make sure the family concerns are addressed, and that we are united as a family to take on this effort."
Reed is one of three Republican House members – along with Rep. Elise Stefanik of the North Country and Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island – who are believed to be considering bids against Cuomo.
Reed has been lacerating Cuomo with criticism for more than two years and ramping up that criticism in the wake of the controversy over the governor's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in nursing homes.
But the Cuomo camp has been dismissive of a Reed bid. Richard Azzopardi, a top aide to Cuomo, said earlier this month: "Reed acts like a moderate at home while he spent the Trump years plotting to take away health care coverage from his own constituents and failing to stand up to the administration that actively sought to hurt New York at every turn."
Reed and any other Republican would be a heavy underdog in a race for the governorship, given the Democrats' huge enrollment advantage among voters in the state and Cuomo's long-standing political strength – which Reed recognized in his comments to reporters.
"I recognize Governor Cuomo is the Goliath," Reed said. "I'm just a simple country lawyer from Western New York that just still believes that you can make a difference."