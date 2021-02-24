Reed lays out 'problem-solving' approach to possible bid for governor

Reed also said he would offer a contrast to what he called Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's "my way or the highway" approach to governance.

"I would bring an open-door collaborative approach to it," he said. "I know who I am. I know what I believe in. I'm a proud Republican. But at the same time, I know there's proud Democrats out there that have a different point of view on things, and I'm willing to listen to it. And I'm confident enough in my own makeup that having that dialogue is not something to be threatened by – it's something to be challenged by. And that's the type of leadership I would be offering if we decided to do this."

Reed did not set a timeline for when he will decide whether to run for governor, but acknowledged that "the decision has to be made sooner rather than later."

Any Republican aiming to mount a serious campaign for the governorship in New York would have to start early in order to raise money to compete with what's expected to be Cuomo's bid for a fourth term. A Democrat with a national fundraising base, Cuomo amassed a $16.8 million campaign war chest by the end of 2020.