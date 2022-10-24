Red flag law used as Buffalo teen charged following online school threat

Buffalo police on Sunday arrested a teenager and two adults and seized two guns in connection with an online threat made against the teenager's classmate, the department announced.

Detectives obtained a court order under the state's red flag law and searched a home on Florida Street, where the guns were recovered, police said in a news release. Red flag laws take away firearms from people who may do harm to themselves or others.

The local case comes amid a surge in the usage of what are known as extreme risk protection orders: There have been more of these orders issued under the state's red flag law over the last four months than there were in the first 33 months the law was in effect, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday.

From the time the state red flag law went into effect in August 2019 until June 1, 1,552 orders had been issued statewide, according to the governor's office. Between June 1 and Sept. 30, 1,908 orders were issued, Hochul's office said.

Buffalo police got a tip Wednesday about an online threat against a student. Police did not say which school the students attended.

City detectives, working with the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force, identified a suspect, police said.

The detectives applied for a protection order, which was signed by Eighth Judicial District Administrative Judge Kevin Carter. The judge also granted police the right to conduct a search, according to Buffalo police.

Police executed the search Sunday morning on Florida, where officers recovered a loaded 9 mm pistol and a single-shot Derringer. No one in the home had a permit, police said.

The 16-year-old, whose name was withheld, was charged with making a terroristic threat and two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Crystalann Lott, 38, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, police said.

Bishara Lott, 50, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is prohibited from carrying a firearm based on a past felony conviction, which led to the more higher charges, police said.

