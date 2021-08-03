Reactions pour in following AG report on Cuomo's sexual harassment

"These findings transcend all political considerations," Erie County Democratic Party Chairman Jeremy Zellner said.

"I believe it is time for Gov. Cuomo to put the people of New York and integrity of his office ahead of his own interests. He should resign and allow the work of state government to move forward unburdened by the controversies that would inevitably follow him for the remainder of his term," Zellner said. "I join AG James in her praise and support for all those who came forward to share their experiences in the service of justice and to speak truth to power."

“Sadly, this pattern of sexual harassment and abuse is only one chapter in the Cuomo book of corruption, law-breaking and sociopathic behavior," said Nick Langworthy, state Republican Party chairman and former Erie County GOP chief.

"Countless lives have been destroyed by his actions throughout his tenure, but now is the moment where he must finally be held accountable," Langworthy said. “I called for Governor Cuomo’s impeachment on February 11th, and I renew that call today. If he does not immediately resign, Speaker Carl Heastie must call for a special session to bring articles of impeachment to the floor for an up or down vote. Democrats in Albany have been protecting him for too long -- time is up."