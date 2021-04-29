 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pop-up vaccine clinic aimed at 16- to 25-year-olds coming Friday, Saturday
0 comments

Pop-up vaccine clinic aimed at 16- to 25-year-olds coming Friday, Saturday

Support this work for $1 a month
Vaccine passport (copy)

A pop-up vaccine clinic will be held at 1195 Main St. on Friday and Saturday.

 Derek Gee / News file photo

A pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic will be held Friday and Saturday at a Main Street health clinic.

The event will be held at Greater Buffalo United Accountable Healthcare Network, 1195 Main.

The clinic is open to all but officials are hoping people from age 16 to 25 take advantage of the opportunity.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the clinic during an appearance Thursday at the Belle Center in Buffalo.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has given the City of Buffalo about 1,000 free bus passes to distribute to those wishing to attend the clinic, said NFTA spokeswoman Helen Tederous.

No further information was immediately available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Maid of the Mist season opens

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News