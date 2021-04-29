Pop-up vaccine clinic aimed at 16- to 25-year-olds coming Friday, Saturday

A pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic will be held Friday and Saturday at a Main Street health clinic.

The event will be held at Greater Buffalo United Accountable Healthcare Network, 1195 Main.

The clinic is open to all but officials are hoping people from age 16 to 25 take advantage of the opportunity.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the clinic during an appearance Thursday at the Belle Center in Buffalo.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has given the City of Buffalo about 1,000 free bus passes to distribute to those wishing to attend the clinic, said NFTA spokeswoman Helen Tederous.

No further information was immediately available.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.