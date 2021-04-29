Pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Buffalo aimed at ages 16-25

"Get the vaccine," the governor said. "It's the best way to help one another."

As part of the effort to get younger people vaccinated, Cuomo said high schools should organize trips to vaccine sites to get students age 16 and up their shots.

The news of the return of the Buffalo Marathon is another optimistic sign that a return to normalcy could be coming soon. But this will not be a normal marathon weekend.

The marathon is usually two concurrent races: the 26.2 mile marathon and the 13.1 mile half marathon, attracting about 8,000 runners on the day before Memorial Day. This year, according to Cuomo's office, the marathon will accommodate approximately 3,600 participants, down from the typical 8,000, and the event will be broken into four races over two days, including two half-marathons on June 27.

Each race will be broken into groups of 200 runners that will be assigned an arrival time, start time, and socially distanced starting location. Runners will be staggered by speed, and groups of runners will be staggered, starting minutes apart.

Other familiar social distancing rules will be in effect. Spectators will not be allowed at start or finish lines.