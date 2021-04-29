Pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Buffalo aimed at ages 16-25

As part of a push to get more younger Western New Yorkers vaccinated, a pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic will be held Friday and Saturday at a Main Street health clinic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday in Buffalo.
And with improving Covid-19 numbers, a beloved local athletic tradition is coming back this summer with the Buffalo Marathon scheduled for June 26 and 27, the governor announced.
The City of Buffalo will be distributing about 1,000 free Metro bus passes from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority as part of the effort focused on getting people age 16 to 25 to show up and get inoculated at the two-day clinic.
The NFTA provided the passes to the city for distribution, an agency spokesperson said, but no information about how the city planned to distribute the bus passes was available Thursday afternoon.
The vaccination rate for 16- to 25-year-olds in the region is a "little lower" than the state average of 34%, Cuomo said during an appearance at the Belle Center.
The pop-up clinic will be open to all ages, though the younger crowd is "our target audience," Cuomo said.
The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Greater Buffalo United Accountable Healthcare Network, 1195 Main.
The vaccine rate in the 16-to-25 demographic is lower than in other age groups in part because younger people only recently became eligible to receive the vaccine in New York. But younger people also have been told Covid-19 is less dangerous to them generally than to older people, Cuomo said. He urged those 16 to 25 to receive the vaccine because "you don't live in a world alone."
"Get the vaccine," the governor said. "It's the best way to help one another."
As part of the effort to get younger people vaccinated, Cuomo said high schools should organize trips to vaccine sites to get students age 16 and up their shots.
The news of the return of the Buffalo Marathon is another optimistic sign that a return to normalcy could be coming soon. But this will not be a normal marathon weekend.
The marathon is usually two concurrent races: the 26.2 mile marathon and the 13.1 mile half marathon, attracting about 8,000 runners on the day before Memorial Day. This year, according to Cuomo's office, the marathon will accommodate approximately 3,600 participants, down from the typical 8,000, and the event will be broken into four races over two days, including two half-marathons on June 27.
Each race will be broken into groups of 200 runners that will be assigned an arrival time, start time, and socially distanced starting location. Runners will be staggered by speed, and groups of runners will be staggered, starting minutes apart.
Other familiar social distancing rules will be in effect. Spectators will not be allowed at start or finish lines.
Race organizers have said they hope the breadth of the pandemic continues to shrink as more people get vaccinated. More than 15 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state, roughly one in three state residents are fully vaccinated and 45% of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose, according to Cuomo's office.
Western New York's vaccination rate for those age 75 and older and those 65 to 74 are both higher than the state average, Cuomo said.
The state began accepting walk-ins at all state-run vaccination sites on Thursday.
Western New York remains atop the list of the state's 10 regions for its Covid-19 positivity rate, which measures the amount of Covid tests that come back positive. The region's daily rate as of Wednesday was 3.5%, nearly double the statewide average of 1.8%, Cuomo said.
The state's positivity rate, measured on a seven-day average, was 1.98% on Wednesday, the first time that figure's been below 2% since Nov. 7, the governor said.
Covid-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease statewide.
Across the state, 38 people died of Covid-19 Wednesday, according to state Department of Health data released by the governor's office.
Mayor Byron W. Brown, who attended the announcement with the governor, also encouraged young people to get the Covid vaccine.
"Please get vaccinated," Brown said. "Protect yourself, protect your family, your friends and our community."