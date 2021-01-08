People 75 and older eligible for Covid-19 vaccine starting Monday, but expect a long wait

Now that many health care workers have received at least an initial dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has given the green light for all people age 75 and older, as well as teachers, first responders and other public safety/transit workers to get access to the Covid-19 vaccine starting Monday.

But that group of folks shouldn't expect to be rolling up their sleeves anytime soon.

This latest vaccine phase, labeled "1B" is much larger than the first group of "1A" health care workers. And at the rate New York State is receiving the vaccine, Cuomo said Friday, some people in Phase 1B might be stuck with appointments as late as April to get a shot in the arm.

To accommodate this larger group, the state is dramatically expanding its vaccine distribution capacity. Pharmacies, doctors offices and other facilities will be authorized to administer the vaccine as part of a much wider network in the state, Cuomo said Friday.

Thousands of new vaccination sites will come online statewide in the next few weeks. That includes hundreds in Western New York that have agreed to administer vaccines to the broader community.

"We put it out to all providers to see if they wanted to be a participant," said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday.