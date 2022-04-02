Paychecks for some state employees may be first casualty of late budget in Albany

When the governor and state lawmakers fail to pass a budget by April 1 as expected, the first tangible effect is one that would hit many state employees in their wallets.

If there's no approved state budget by 4 p.m. Monday, the State Comptroller's Office has warned that paychecks may be late, said John Kaehny, executive director of the watchdog group Reinvent Albany.

But that's not for all state workers – workers at the State University of New York and the State Insurance Fund, which operate on a different fiscal year, wouldn't be affected, according to a March 18 memo issued by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's office.

A budget extender bill, if passed by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, would provide the funds to pay employees, according to the Comptroller's Office.

The state's new fiscal year began Friday. Hochul's proposed $216 billion spending plan for 2022-23 is her first as governor.

Many budgets of her predecessor, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, were late, but not dramatically so.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month