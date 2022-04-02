Paychecks for some state employees may be first casualty of late budget in Albany

When the governor and state lawmakers fail to pass a budget by April 1 as expected, the first tangible effect is one that would hit many state employees in their wallets.
If there's no approved state budget by 4 p.m. Monday, the State Comptroller's Office has warned that paychecks may be late, said John Kaehny, executive director of the watchdog group Reinvent Albany.
But that's not for all state workers – workers at the State University of New York and the State Insurance Fund, which operate on a different fiscal year, wouldn't be affected, according to a March 18 memo issued by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli's office.
A budget extender bill, if passed by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, would provide the funds to pay employees, according to the Comptroller's Office.
The state's new fiscal year began Friday. Hochul's proposed $216 billion spending plan for 2022-23 is her first as governor.
Many budgets of her predecessor, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, were late, but not dramatically so.
The next time a late budget would have a practical effect would be two weeks later, for the next payroll cycle, Kaehny said.
If the budget still hasn't passed after some weeks, that's when problems arise with delays in state contract payments, he said.
"Those typically hurt social service providers," he said, including those who care for the most vulnerable populations, like the elderly, pre-kindergarten programs as well as food pantries and soup kitchens.
Though rare these days in Albany, a severely late budget – perhaps a month overdue – would cause serious disruptions that put the state way behind in making payments to vendors, Kaehny said.
The State Senate and State Assembly issued proposed spending plans in March.
Legislators were sent home for the weekend on Thursday and it was unclear when an agreement would be reached. No action was likely before Monday.
Some of the key issues at play are criminal justice reforms, health care spending, ethics reform, funding for a new Buffalo Bills stadium, school aid and child care.
Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.