The off-ramp from inbound Route 5 to Interstate-190 northbound in downtown Buffalo will be closed beginning Monday for bridge painting, state Department of Transportation officials announced Friday.

The project is expected to last at least two to three weeks, though it could take longer.

Motorists who use the route are advised to follow the posted detour, and are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.

Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Motorists who are convicted of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could have their driver's license revoked.

– Harold McNeil