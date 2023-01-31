NY Civil Liberties Union sues state Department of Corrections for access to officers' disciplinary records

The New York Civil Liberties Union announced Monday that it has filed a lawsuit against the agency that maintains the state's prison and parole system for denying access to records regarding misconduct by corrections officers inside the state prisons.

The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is composed of 16,700 corrections officers across 44 prisons in the state, including eight in Western New York.

On Oct. 16, 2020, the Civil Liberties Union submitted a Freedom of Information Law, or FOIL, request with the Department of Corrections for access to public records NYCLU says are authorized to be disclosed under the Freedom of Information Law after the repeal of a statute that had for decades been used to bar disclosure of misconduct by corrections officers. New York State Civil Rights Law Section 50-A, before it was repealed, said that "personnel records used to evaluate performance toward continued employment or promotion … shall be considered confidential” and not subject to public disclosure absent the officer's consent or a court order.

Despite the repeal of the law by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on June 12, 2020, lawyers for the Civil Liberties Union say the Department of Corrections continues to withhold records related to grievances that have been filed by inmates, as well as certain investigations of officer misconduct in state prisons. The Civil Liberties Union also accuses the Department of Corrections of having redacted some of its reports without a proper explanation.

NYCLU Supervising Attorney Bobby Hodgson said in a statement Tuesday that the Department of Corrections is not allowed to withhold disciplinary records to which the public is legally entitled after the repeal of Section 50-A.

"Transparency is essential to law enforcement accountability, and New Yorkers have a right to complete information about officer misconduct that takes place in state prisons. We will continue to fight for a more complete production from DOCCS that would allow the public to evaluate the agency’s investigation and discipline systems," said Hodgson.

The Civil Liberties Union said that statewide courts have rejected the vast majority of efforts to circumvent accountability and disclosure after the repeal of 50-A, including two decisions from the Fourth Department representing the first appellate-level decisions on the effect of 50-A’s repeal last November.

The NYCLU lawsuit was filed, with pro bono counsel from Simpson Thatcher & Bartlett LLP, on Monday in Albany County Court, according to Hodgson. The document requests cover all Department of Corrections employees at all of its facilities, he said.

Hodgson acknowledged Tuesday that the Department of Corrections has released some of the documents requested by the Civil Liberties Union, though all of them were redacted in a way he said is not properly justified. In addition, Hodgson said, the Department of Corrections has withheld underlying disciplinary and investigation records in full, and withheld underlying complaint records.

Officials from the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision did not return a phone call Tuesday seeking comment on behalf of the agency.

The Civil Liberties Union has also filed lawsuits against the New York State Police, as well as police departments in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Freeport, Troy, Nassau County and Suffolk County for withholding public records.