Niagara County reports deadliest day since the pandemic began

Niagara County reported its deadliest day of the Covid-19 pandemic Tuesday, with 16 deaths in the preceding 24 hours.

That came on top of 12 deaths from Friday through Sunday, making the toll 28 in a four-day period.

It also means that nearly one-fifth of all deaths in the county since the pandemic began have occurred in that four-day period.

County Public Information Officer Kevin C. Schuler said part of the increase resulted from a state ruling that counts more deaths as Covid deaths, but much of the spike comes from nursing homes.

For example, Lockport Rehabilitation and Health Care Center continues to be a concern, Schuler said.

According to the state Health Department website, there have been 10 deaths there since the middle of last week. The state's chart counts only deaths that occur in the nursing home, not those of nursing home residents who die in hospitals or elsewhere.

The county Health Department had reported an outbreak at that 82-bed Lincoln Avenue facility last week.