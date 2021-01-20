New York's vaccine supply 'week to week,' Cuomo says

New York's supply of the Covid-19 vaccine remains limited, with the state having only two or three days' worth of Covid-19 vaccine supply left until it gets the next weekly allocation from the federal government, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday.
The shortage of supply caused the Erie County Health Department on Wednesday to cancel planned clinics through the middle of next week. Buffalo police officers are having a hard time getting vaccine appointments, too.
Vaccines are being administered in the state at a rate of about 65,000 per day, and New York has nearly 146,000 first doses on hand, Cuomo said.
"What's clear now is we're going to be going from week to week," Cuomo said during a briefing in Albany. "And you will see a constant pattern of basically running out, waiting for the next week's allocation and then starting up again."
"We're trying to smooth it out," he said, "but we're also trying to get it out as fast as possible."
In Western New York, vaccine supply issues – which have limited the pace of distribution to eligible members of the public – had already led to cancellation of some clinics by Erie County and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
New York expects next week's vaccine allocation to be about 250,000 doses, like it was this week, Cuomo said. The state had been receiving about 300,000 per week.
At the current rate the state is getting supplies of vaccine, the governor has estimated it will take seven months to administer the vaccine to all state residents who are eligible to receive it.
Based on the supply issues, Cuomo said vaccine distribution sites should not schedule appointments "for which they don't have a definitive allocation."
State-run vaccination sites, like the one at the University at Buffalo's South Campus, have scheduled appointments for many weeks ahead. But they are not in danger of having to cancel any scheduled appointments because the state's been "incredibly conservative" in how many appointments have been made, said Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor.
The only appointments for state-run sites that have been canceled so far have been those made last week using a link "shared without authorization" before many sites were up and running, DeRosa said.
The Buffalo Police Department has been having difficulty getting appointments for officers, according to the department's chief of staff.
"We are working hard every day to attempt to establish a reliable source of vaccines for our members," Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said. "Currently, we're doing the same thing the general public is," he said, in terms of trying to sign up.
"It's been difficult at best," Rinaldo said.
The Erie County Health Department is canceling four days of Covid-19 vaccination clinics – originally scheduled for Saturday, and for Monday through Wednesday of next week – due to the lack of vaccine availability.
The cancellations will affect 4,315 people with scheduled appointments. The county had already canceled appointments for Monday through Wednesday of this week due to the lack of vaccine shipments from the state and federal governments.
The county only received 1,700 doses of vaccine from the state for this week. Combined with the county's remaining supply of 540 doses, the county has enough vaccine to keep its scheduled clinics for this Thursday and Friday.
County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz warned Tuesday that it might become necessary to cancel upcoming clinics, even though the county is capable of vaccinating more than 2,000 people a day. The county is scheduling no future clinics beyond this month because there's no certainty regarding how much vaccine the county will receive in future weeks.
However, the county government is not the only provider of vaccines. Eligible residents may still seek vaccination at the state-sponsored vaccination clinic at the University at Buffalo South Campus, and through hospitals and pharmacies. Appointments must be made in advance.