New Yorkers 50 and over eligible for vaccine starting Tuesday

New Yorkers who are 50 and older will be eligible for the Covid-19 vaccines starting Tuesday morning, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said today.

"We are dropping the age as we're vaccinating more people," he said, adding that more than 7 million New Yorkers have been vaccinated. That includes 103,425 doses in the past 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses in the last seven days.

In Western New York, 346,683 people had received first doses as of 11 a.m. today, according to the governor's office. There are 177,399 people in the region who have a complete series of the vaccine.

Cuomo also announced an initiative to have houses of worship become vaccine centers.

"We will provide the vaccine to any facility that participates," Cuomo said of houses of worship.

Speaking at an event at Grace Baptist Church in Mount Vernon, N.Y., the governor was surrounded by Christian, Jewish and Muslim leaders.

Those 50 and older can start making appointments at 8 a.m. Tuesday. But the demand still exceeds the supply of vaccines coming from the federal government, according to the state.

"We have to make sure we have the capacity and willingness to take the vaccine," he said.