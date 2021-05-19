New York to require camps, child care to collect vaccination status of staff, children

Child care programs and both day and overnight camps in New York State must collect Covid-19 vaccination status on all staff and children, according to new state guidance on those programs announced Wednesday.

The guidance, which includes protocols for Covid-19 testing and physical distancing, is effective Wednesday.

The new guidelines require programs to:

• Collect Covid-19 vaccination status and documentation for all staff and children.

• Implement mandatory daily health screening practices of their staff and visitors, including daily temperature checks.

• Notify the state and local health department immediately upon being informed of any positive Covid-19 test result by a staff member or child at their site.

• Implement a property-specific capacity limitation for children and campers that ensures appropriate social distancing. Staff who are not fully vaccinated must maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other unvaccinated staff.

• Require that children and campers over the age of 2, as well as staff who are not fully vaccinated, must wear face coverings except when eating, drinking, showering, swimming or sleeping/resting.