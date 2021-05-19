 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New York to require camps, child care to collect vaccination status of staff, children
0 comments
topical alert top story

New York to require camps, child care to collect vaccination status of staff, children

Support this work for $1 a month
Summer Camp and Day Care (copy) (copy)

Pamela Vetrano teaches kids yoga at the YMCA in Amherst summer camp last August.

 Mark Mulville

Child care programs and both day and overnight camps in New York State must collect Covid-19 vaccination status on all staff and children, according to new state guidance on those programs announced Wednesday. 

The guidance, which includes protocols for Covid-19 testing and physical distancing, is effective Wednesday. 

The new guidelines require programs to: 

• Collect Covid-19 vaccination status and documentation for all staff and children.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

• Implement mandatory daily health screening practices of their staff and visitors, including daily temperature checks.

• Notify the state and local health department immediately upon being informed of any positive Covid-19 test result by a staff member or child at their site.

• Implement a property-specific capacity limitation for children and campers that ensures appropriate social distancing. Staff who are not fully vaccinated must maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other unvaccinated staff.

• Require that children and campers over the age of 2, as well as staff who are not fully vaccinated, must wear face coverings except when eating, drinking, showering, swimming or sleeping/resting.

• Provide and require the use of face coverings for individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

The state said that the Department of Health will continue to monitor and evaluate health metrics for child care facilities and camp programs and, if necessary, will issue further guidance.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pandas enjoy a rare snow day at the San Diego Zoo

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Staff Reporter

Long Island native, University at Buffalo graduate, part of the breaking news and criminal justice team for two years. Hired by The News in 1999, I covered high school sports for 15 years before being named deputy sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News