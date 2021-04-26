New York to raise capacity limits at offices, stadiums, gyms

New York State will increase capacity limits in offices, gyms, outdoor stadiums and non-Indian casinos next month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

Starting May 15, offices can increase capacity to 75%, up from 50%. Gyms and fitness clubs outside of New York City will be able to allow 50% capacity, up from 33%.

Non-Indian casinos and gaming facilities will be able to fill up to 50% capacity, up from 25%.

As of May 19, outdoor stadium capacity will rise to 33%, from 20%.

The raised capacity limits stem from improved Covid-19 figures, the governor said.

"The arrows are pointed in the right direction," Cuomo said during a news conference in Syracuse, where he also announced the New York State Fair will be held later this year, a year after being canceled because of the pandemic.

The fair will be held from Aug. 20 to Sept. 6 at the state fairgrounds in Syracuse, Cuomo said.