 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New York to raise capacity limits at offices, stadiums, gyms
0 comments
alert top story

New York to raise capacity limits at offices, stadiums, gyms

Support this work for $1 a month
Pfizer vaccine (copy)

The state is changing capacity limits at several types of locations next month.

 Sharon Cantillon

New York State will increase capacity limits in offices, gyms, outdoor stadiums and non-Indian casinos next month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

Starting May 15, offices can increase capacity to 75%, up from 50%. Gyms and fitness clubs outside of New York City will be able to allow 50% capacity, up from 33%.

Non-Indian casinos and gaming facilities will be able to fill up to 50% capacity, up from 25%.

As of May 19, outdoor stadium capacity will rise to 33%, from 20%.

The raised capacity limits stem from improved Covid-19 figures, the governor said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"The arrows are pointed in the right direction," Cuomo said during a news conference in Syracuse, where he also announced the New York State Fair will be held later this year, a year after being canceled because of the pandemic.

Read the full story from News Staff Reporter Caitlin Dewey

The fair will be held from Aug. 20 to Sept. 6 at the state fairgrounds in Syracuse, Cuomo said.

At this point, state officials are planning to limit capacity at the fair to 50% capacity, though the governor said that may increase, depending on Covid-19 levels. The fairgrounds also will be divided into four areas: food and beverage, amusements, concert and agricultural in order to have better control of crowd sizes.

Officials at the Erie County Fair said they are not sure if the announcement the governor made about the state fair is relative to other county fairs around the state.

News Staff Reporter Barbara O'Brien contributed to this story.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk says 'bunch of people will probably die' during Mars mission

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News